IAEA Seeks Role In Iran-US Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said the UN nuclear agency wants to play a role in the process of negotiations between Iran and the US.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Tehran on Thursday, Grossi said he has held talks with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami on how the IAEA could support the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US.

The IAEA is aware that the process of Iran-US talks is not simple, because certain parties are reluctant to see the talks yield results, he noted, stressing that, nonetheless, efforts should be made for peace.

Grossi insisted that any possible deal between Iran and the US needs to be valid, which requires the IAEA’s verification.

He noted that the UN nuclear agency seeks to play a role in those talks.

It is important to know what Iran’s expectations are, Grossi stated, adding that he is also in contact with the US negotiator to find out how the IAEA can bridge the gap between Iran and the US and contribute to a positive result in the negotiations.

Delegations from Iran and the US held a round of indirect talks in Muscat on April 12, mediated by the foreign minister of Oman.

The two sides, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, have expressed satisfaction with the initial steps.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for April 19.