Over 400 Men In US To Be Ordained In 2025; Most Felt Called To Priesthood By Age 16

By CNA

By Tessa Gervasini

More than 400 men will be ordained to the priesthood in the U.S. this year, and on average they began to consider becoming a priest at just 16 years old, according to an annual CARA survey.

The Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) released its 2025 national survey of seminarians who are scheduled for ordination this year. Out of the 405 ordinands asked to respond, 309 participated in the survey from Jan. 10 to March 20.

The report is created in collaboration with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life, and Vocations and CARA to examine information on the men entering the priesthood in the U.S. each year.

The research found more than 80% of respondents are preparing for ordination to a diocese or eparchy, and on average they will be ordained into one they have lived in for 17 years before they entered the seminary.

On average, ordinands first started to consider becoming a priest at 16 years old, but 35% said they began to think about entering the priesthood in elementary school between the ages of 6 and 13. The survey found the graduating seminarians will be ordained at an average age of 34.

The study showed the ordinands’ families and upbringings played pivotal roles in their paths to the priesthood.

The majority of ordinands reported both of their parents were Catholic when they were children and 95% said they were raised by their biological parents “during the most formative part of their childhood.”

Nine in 10 responding ordinands (92%) were baptized Catholic as infants. Of those who entered the Church later in life, they converted at an average age of 22.

Half of responding ordinands said they participated in a parish youth group before entering the seminary and 35% said they participated in Catholic campus ministry. About 23% said they participated in Knights of Columbus or Knights of Peter Claver. The study also found that 21% of ordinates were involved in Boy Scouts in their youth.

The majority of the respondents (73%) served as altar servers. About 46% served as lectors, 34% distributed holy Communion as extraordinary ministers, and 32% taught as catechists.

Many ordinands were inspired to become a priest by someone in their life. Thirty-one percent reported having, or previously having had, a relative who is a priest or religious who encouraged their entrance to the seminary.

While 89% reported being encouraged to consider the priesthood by someone in their life, 43% said they felt discouraged by one or more persons when deciding to enter the seminary. The report found that most often that person was a friend or family member.

In accordance with past years, the most popular region in which men chose to study for the priesthood was in the Midwest, with 37% in seminaries there. Out of the other seminarians, 29% chose to attend a seminary in the South, 16% in the Northeast, and 13% in the West. Only 5% chose to study at a seminary abroad.

In regard to prayer, Eucharistic adoration remained the most popular form of prayer among the seminarians with 78% of respondents reporting they participated in adoration on a regular basis before entering the seminary. The other most common forms of prayer were the rosary, a form of Bible study, and participation in lectio divina.

Education was also a contributing factor in the respondents’ decision to enter priesthood.

The report stated between 36% and 46% of ordinands attended a Catholic school for grades K-12 and/or at the college level.

The study also found more than 15% were home-schooled at some point in their lives. Out of all ordinates, 58% participated in a religious education program in their parish for an average of six years.

Respondents reported receiving higher education and carrying out full-time work prior to entering the seminary.

More than half (63%) said they completed an undergraduate degree or a graduate degree before becoming a seminarian. The most common fields the men studied were philosophy, engineering, business, science, and math.

The majority (66%) also reported having some form of full-time work experience prior to entering the seminary, including 6% who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

About one-quarter of responding ordinands were originally from a foreign country. Out of the 26% born abroad, the majority were originally from Mexico, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

The research found that the majority of responding ordinands were white (69%); 12% were Hispanic/Latino; 12% were Asian, Pacific Islander, or Native Hawaiian; and 6% were Black.