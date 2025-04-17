Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Putin Regime Has Transformed ‘Foreign Agents’ Into Full-Blown ‘Enemies Of The People’, Record Shows – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

One of the secrets of Vladimir Putin’s success in moving toward the restoration of totalitarianism in Russia is the anecdote about the frog who jumps out of already hot water but will stay in water that gradually warms until it kills him. As Andrey Malgin shows, that is what it has done by transforming “foreign agents” into “enemies of the people.”

The Russian writer who has lived abroad for the last 16 years notes that when Putin pushed through the law creating the category of “foreign agent” in 2012, the Kremlin leader told everyone that it was no more than the Russian version of the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) (moscowtimes.ru/2025/04/14/kak-inostrannie-agenti-prevratilis-vo-vragov-naroda-a160905).

That law was ostensibly directed only at NGOs receiving funds from abroad rather than at individuals, but six years later, it was extended to individuals, including those who did not receive funding from abroad but only were under some undefined influence from abroad, Malgin continues.  

The number of organizations and individuals so classified by the Russian authorities remained relatively small. There were only 115 listed at the time of the launching of Putin’s expanded war in Ukraine in February 2022. But since then, the numbers have skyrocketed and the consequences of being classified a foreign agent have worsened.

Individuals declared to be foreign agents were then prohibited from occupying positions in the government, from teaching, from participating in election campaigns and from organizing any public activities. Those who violated these bans were fined; and those fined twice in one year were subject to being sent to prison or the camps.

In recent months, the situation has gotten worse: those who don’t turn themselves in for registration are fined as well, and the meaning of being under foreign influence has been expanded to the point that almost anyone can be found to be in that position. And new laws have extended its reach as well to those not under such influence but cooperate with those who are. 

In addition, Malgrin says, the authorities have taken steps to deprive those who are so classified of the ability to make a living either by publishing or by appearing in public. And now, some in the Duma want to confiscate the property of such people, effectively reducing them to a status no different from the enemies of the people in Soviet times.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

