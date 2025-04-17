Saudi Defense Minister Meets With Iranian Leadership During Official Visit

By Arab News

Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Thursday.

During the meeting, Prince Khalid delivered a letter from King Salman and conveyed the greetings of the Kingdom’s leadership.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran and topics of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting, Prince Khalid wrote on X.

Prince Khalid was also received by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Regional and international developments and related efforts were discussed during the meeting.

The Kingdom’s defense minister later met with the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian and the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

The minister arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran on an official visit earlier on Thursday.

The visit follows renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries. On Monday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, during which they discussed regional developments and efforts to address them.