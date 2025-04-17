Trying To Make Sense Of The Australian Election – OpEd

By FEE

By Nicole James

If you’re from overseas and trying to make sense of Australian politics, do yourself a favor, and lower your expectations. Way down. This election is more like a chaotic family reunion in a Home Depot carpark, with everyone shouting over burnt sausages and fighting for the last hi-vis vest.

Let’s unpack the who, what, when, why, and how before someone nominates the family dog and it actually polls well.

Who?

Let’s meet the contestants in this democratic gameshow we’re legally obliged to call “governing the nation.”

Labor (a.k.a. Team Sensible Cardigans)

Think of them as the Aussie cousin of the American Democrats. Traditionally the party of the working class, unions, and passionately worded Facebook posts, Labor these days is more like a tired dad who just wants everyone to stop yelling so he can finish his sausage sandwich in peace.

Leader: Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister, the man, the myth, the guy who will never stop telling you he was raised by a single mum. Yes, Anthony, we know. We’ve heard it more times than your poor mum probably did. His campaign persona is “affable bloke who’s had a few setbacks but now owns a decent pair of shoes and a four-million-dollar house on the beach.”

Liberal-National Coalition (a.k.a. Team Business Suits)

The Coalition is the conservative bloc, more like the Republican Party. They believe in lower taxes, tough borders, and free enterprise (unless that enterprise involves wind turbines). They love small government, big business, and keeping borders so secure that even ideas struggle to get in.

Leader: Peter Dutton, often compared to Voldemort and Mr. Potato Head, has recently added glasses to the mix, perhaps to project gravitas, or perhaps because he’s tired of squinting at declining poll numbers. He radiates the energy of a man who once shut down a school disco for being “too lively,” and seems like the kind of bloke who considers a spreadsheet an acceptable date night.

The Greens (a.k.a. Your Vegan Cousin with a Rage Problem)

The Greens are the ones yelling from the eco-friendly sidelines about climate change, dental in Medicare, and not spending $400 billion on submarines that will arrive the week after the heat death of Gaia.

Leader: Adam Bandt, who is essentially a cross between a TED Talk and an incensed kombucha brewer. He wants to save the world and get your teeth cleaned for free. He’s the only politician who might genuinely cry if you tell him you use plastic bags.

The Greens may become kingmakers in a Labor minority government. Or they may just hold press conferences in knitted beanies and fume about fossil fuels. Either way, they’re here, they’re earnest, and they brought lentils.

The Teals (a.k.a. Chardonnay with a Conscience)

The Teals are a chic collection of independents who swept through formerly safe Liberal seats like a well-coordinated Pilates class. They’re mostly professional women, mostly climate-focused, and mostly here because they got tired of ranting over white wine at book clubs.

Other Minor Parties (a.k.a. Democracy’s Variety Pack of Trail Mix and TNT)

Welcome to the Senate’s thrift shop, where ideology goes to party:

The Freedom Parties: Champions of “free speech,” “personal choice,” and the right to build an oil refinery next to the kindergarten.

Shooters, Fishers, and Farmers: For those who think climate change is a vibe and believe the government should exist solely to fix fences and declare open season on feral pigs.

Assorted Mystery Independent Senators: The wildcard table at the political wedding. Will they save democracy or start a conga line? Who knows, but they’re never boring.

None of the minor parties will form government, but they often hold enough Senate seats to make sure no legislation gets through without an argument and a spirited rant about “the elites.”

What?

Energy Policy

Labor: Solar panels. Wind turbines. A dreamy grid that hums like a contented koala.

Coalition: What if we just built really tiny nuclear reactors?

Minor parties: Either harness the power of crystals and kombucha or burn coal while shouting “FREEDOM” into the wind.

Cost of Living

Everyone agrees prices are high. No one agrees on why. Solutions offered so far include:

Tax tweaks,

Supermarket shaming, and

Possibly just hoping the economy sorts itself out if we all stop checking our bank accounts.

Housing

You know Monopoly? Imagine never being able to afford any of the properties, and also your rent goes up every turn. That’s Australia.

Labor promises more builds.

The Coalition promises more buyers.

The Greens promise more government housing.

Immigration

Australia wants skilled migrants. But not too many. And not if they’re going to make things “woke.” The big parties all nod solemnly about “secure borders” while trying not to sound like they’re auditioning for a 2005 episode of Border Security.

When?

The election is set for May 3rd, presumably because May the 4th is the next day and no government, no matter how chaotic, wants to compete with Star Wars Day. Let the nation vote on Saturday so they can spend Sunday saying, “May the fourth be with you,” while wondering if they accidentally elected a Sith Lord.

Why?

Federal elections in Australia happen every three years, just long enough for politicians to hope you’ve forgotten what they promised. It’s supposed to be a noble democratic process, but more often it feels like political musical chairs set to the soundtrack of bad campaign ads and the faint sound of everyone sighing.

Australia has two houses: the House of Representatives (where the government is formed) and the Senate (where good ideas go to be politely overruled). Win enough seats in the lower house and your party chooses the Prime Minister—not you personally, but your local candidate who once promised to fix the carpark at the local supermarket and now gets a say on national defense.

The Senate uses something called Single Transferable Vote, which sounds like a dating app but is really just a complicated process involving quotas, preferences, and a level of maths that should come with its own counseling hotline. You can vote above the line for a party or below the line if you’re feeling adventurous and have packed snacks.

The House of Reps is a bit simpler: you rank candidates in order of who makes you least want to move to New Zealand. If no one gets 50%, the preferences get shuffled around like a passive-aggressive game of Uno until someone wins. It’s democracy but with more steps, more sausages, and more people pretending they understand how preferences work.

How?

In Australia, voting isn’t just a right; it’s a mandatory group activity, like assembling IKEA furniture or pretending to like your in-laws. Don’t vote, and you get fined. No long-winded reminders or guilt-tripping ads, just a cheery little note from the government that basically says, “Hope you’re well! Here’s a penalty for your democratic apathy.”

And don’t even think about electronic voting. Oh no. We are strictly pencils-and-paper here. The whole system looks like it was designed by a committee of nuns and cub scouts in 1973. You toddle off to your local school hall or surf club, queue beside your neighbor who once reversed into your wheelie bin, and receive a ballot roughly the size of a picnic rug. You then shuffle into a cardboard booth that feels like a pop-up confessional to scribble in boxes for candidates you vaguely recognize from Corflutes on roundabouts.

But the real reason people turn up? The democracy sausage. Forget ideology, Australians will endure endless campaign ads and leaders’ debates for the sweet, sizzly promise of a snag in white bread, grilled by Trevor from Rotary who’s had the tongs since 1996. If you’re lucky, there’ll be onions. If you’re really lucky, the onions won’t slide out mid-bite and scald your wrist.

Once the votes are cast, the House of Reps is usually sorted by bedtime. You can flick on the telly, watch a few swing seats turn teal, and listen to experts say “safe seat” 900 times until the words lose all meaning.

The Senate, however, behaves like your Aunt Carol after three chardonnays: extremely dramatic, slow to make decisions, and full of unexpected preferences. It can take weeks to figure out who actually gets a seat.

But that’s democracy, Australian-style: messy, meaty, and weirdly efficient despite all appearances to the contrary.