Saturday, May 18, 2019
USS Abraham Lincoln transits Suez Canal. Photo Credit: US Navy

Gulf Nations ‘Approve US Request To Deploy Troops In The Gulf’

Arab News 0 Comments

The United States is planning to deploy military forces in the waters of the Arabian Gulf and in a number of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, according to media reports in the region.

The request from Washington was approved by a number of GCC nations, including Saudi Arabia, according to a report by Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper, which quoted unnamed Arab diplomatic sources.

The main objective of the move is to allow Washington and Gulf nations to work together to deter any aggression or military threat from Iran against its neighbors or US interests in the region, the sources said. Tensions have escalated following attacks this week on a Saudi oil pipeline and a number of cargo ships in the Arabian Gulf off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE.

The sources reportedly said a number of Arab nations also plan to hold a summit on the sidelines of the Islamic summit scheduled to take place in Makkah during the last 10 days of Ramadan. They added that the countries involved “are united by principles and visions that are consistent with regional and international developments,” according to the report.

