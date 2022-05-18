Finland And Sweden Submit Applications To Join NATO

By Eurasia Review

Finland and Sweden on Wednesday simultaneously handed in their official letters of application to join NATO.

The letters were conveyed by the Finnish Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen and respectively, the Swedish Ambassador to NATO Axel Wernhoff, to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Alliance’s Brussels headquarters.

Stoltenberg warmly welcomed the requests, saying ”this is a good day, at a critical moment for our security.”

“Every nation has the right to choose its own path. You have both made your choice, after thorough democratic processes. And I warmly welcome the requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO,” Stoltenberg said. “You are our closest partners and and your membership in NATO would increase our shared security.”

Calling the applications a historic step, Stoltenberg said, “NATO is already vigilant in the Baltic Sea region, and NATO and Allies’ forces will continue to adapt as necessary.”

“We all agree that we must stand together and we all agree that this is an historic moment, which we must seize,” Stoltenberg added.