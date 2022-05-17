Rep. Rashida Tlaib Introduces ‘Nakba Resolution’ In US Congress – OpEd

By Al Bawaba News

Its trending and its historic. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has a introduced in the US House of Representative a “Nakba Resolution”.

Advertisement

It asks to House to adopt this piece of legislation to recognize the Nakba (Catastrophe), a term used to recognize the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians that were turned into refugees as the state of Israel was created in 1948.

The resolution is being co-sponsored in the US Congress of Tlaib’s by her fellow lawmakers that include Betty McCollum, Marie Newman, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The “Nakba Resolution” was introduced a day after the Palestinians remembered the expulsion from their traditional homelands that included the Irgun Zionist paramilitary organization – who subsequently become Israel’s leading politicians – to pave way for the Jewish state.

Tlaib, a Palestinian-American legislator, introduced the resolution on the 74th anniversary of the Nakba.

She wrote: “This Sunday was a day of solemn remembrance of all the lives lost, families displaced, and neighborhoods destroyed during the violent and horror of the Nakba. The scars bourn by the close to 800,000 Palestinians who were forced from their family homes and their communities, and those killed are burned into the souls of the people who lived through the Nakba.”

Advertisement

Her action, a clear advocacy for Palestinian rights, has gone viral on the social media with posts, tweets and support. This is needless to say that some people on the social media are cynical about such a move.