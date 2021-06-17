ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, June 18, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Saeed Jalili. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran's Saeed Jalili. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East Social Issues World News 

Iran: Third Candidate Pulls Out Of Presidential Election Race

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Saeed Jalili decided not to run in the 13th presidential election in Iran, becoming the third candidate to withdraw his candidacy.

In a statement on Wednesday, Jalili said he would pull out of the race in favor of another candidate, incumbent Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi.

Earlier, Mohsen Mehralizadeh and Alireza Zakani had also announced their decision to withdraw their candidacy.

The presidential election will be held on Friday with four candidates remaining, namely Raeisi, Mohsen Rezaee, Seyed Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi and Abdolnasser Hemmati.

The number of eligible voters in the upcoming election stands at more than 59,310,000.

On Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for high turnout in the polls, describing participation in elections as “an act of virtue”, and saying that a massive turnout would make the country stronger at the international level.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.