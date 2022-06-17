Sri Lanka To Import 50,000 Metric Tons Of Rice From India

By Eurasia Review

The Sri Lanka government has decided to import 50,000 metric tons of rice under the Indian loan assistance program.

It was decided at a discussion held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday to allocate the necessary funds for this purpose to the State Trading Corporation under the Indian Loan Assistance Program.

This is expected to avert a possible rice shortage in the future and to curb the abnormal rise in rice prices, according to the government.

Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Nalin Fernando, Parliamentarian Nimal Lansa, Former Minister Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake and other public and private sector officials were present at the discussion held at the Prime Minister’s Office today on the Indian loan assistance program.