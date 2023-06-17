Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal Holds Talks With Iran’s President, FM In Tehran

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, arrived in Tehran on Saturday and held talks with his counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Prince Faisal also held a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit, where he handed an invitation to the Kingdom on behalf of King Salman.

The Saudi foreign ministry said discussions between Prince Faisal and Raisi were focused on reviewing bilateral relations and exploring avenues to strengthen and expand cooperation across various domains.

The two officials exchanged views on recent regional and international developments and highlighted the ongoing efforts being made in these areas, the ministry added.

Earlier, at a joint press conference with Amirabdollahian, Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia wanted enhanced maritime security in the Gulf region.

“I would like to refer to the importance of cooperation between the two countries on regional security, especially the security of maritime navigation… and the importance of cooperation among all regional countries to ensure that it is free of weapons of mass destruction,” he said.

Speaking after talks with Amirabdollahian, Prince Faisal said the Saudi king and crown prince were looking forward to Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi “accepting the invitation to visit the Kingdom soon, God willing.”

Amirabdollahian told a televised joint media event that security was vital for regional countries.

“Iran has never equated security with militarism but sees it as a broad concept including political, cultural, social, economic and trade aspects,” he said.

Amirabdollahian added that the two sides explored the establishment of a “joint economic, political and border committee.”

The Saudi minister was expected to officially inaugurate the Kingdom’s embassy in Tehran, after both nations reopened their diplomatic missions in recent weeks.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies after seven years of tension.

It was a major diplomatic breakthrough brokered by China, lowering the chance of further conflict between Riyadh and Tehran — both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region.