Allah’s 99 Names For One God – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

The names of over 3,000 Mesopotamian deities have been recovered by modern scholars from cuneiform texts. Many of these are from lengthy lists of deities compiled by Mesopotamian scribes. The longest of these lists is a text from a Babylonian scribe which lists the names of over 2,000 different polytheistic deities. In Sumerian religion, the most powerful and important deities in the pantheon were sometimes called the “seven gods who decree”: An, Enlil, Enki, Ninhursag, Nanna, Utu, and Inanna.

These seven gods, and the rest of the 2,000+ Mesopotamian deities, have not been worshiped for very many centuries. They were replaced by Allah’s 99 names for One God and Judaism’s 70 names for that same One God.

The Prophet Isaiah said: “Listen to me, you who pursue righteousness, you who seek the Lord: look to the rock from which you were hewn, and to the quarry from which you were dug. Look to Abraham your father and to Sarah who bore you; for he [Abraham] was only one when I called him, that I might bless him and multiply him. (Isaiah 51:1-2) and the Qur’an states: “You have an excellent example to follow in Abraham.” (60:4) and “Follow the way of Abraham as people of pure faith.” (3:95)

Most people in the world have learned of Prophet Abraham, not by reading a book of Jewish history or religion, but by listening to and reading from the Christian Bible or the Muslim Qur’an. This unique and amazing situation is a reflection of a promise made to Prophet Abraham more than 36 centuries ago, and recorded in both the Torah and the Qur’an.

“I swear (says God) because you did this – not withholding your son, your favorite one, I will bestow My blessing on you and make your descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky and the sand on the seashore; and your descendants shall seize the gates of their foes. All the nations of the earth shall bless themselves by your descendants, because you have obeyed My command.” (Genesis 22:16-18) and “Indeed, We chose him (Abraham) as one pure and most distinguished in the world, and he is surely among the righteous in the Hereafter”. (Qur’an 2:130)

Prophet Isaiah also said: But you, Israel, my servant, Jacob, whom I have chosen, are the offspring of Abraham, my friend;” (Isaiah 41:8) So the biological offspring of Prophet Abraham (the Banu Israel) became the first ongoing monotheistic community when God rescued them from Egyptian oppression; and made an ongoing covenant with them at Mount Sinai. Prophet Abraham was not born a Jew, but his descendants from his grandson Jacob/Israel became the Banu Israel—Jewish People.

Prophet Abraham was the first person called a “Hebrew” in the Hebrew Bible (Genesis 14:13). Hebrew probably comes from the verb to go over a boundary, like the Euphrates or Jordan river, or to be a migrant. Ten generations later the Philistines in Canaan used the term “Hebrews” to refer to the 12 tribes of Israel: “The Philistine commanders asked, “What about these Hebrews?” (1 Samuel 29:3); and Prophet Jonah identified himself to non-Jewish sailors as “a Hebrew” (Jonah 1:9).

The Qur’an states in Surah 3:67: “He (Abraham) was not Yahuudiyyaun, “a Jew”, nor Nasraaniyyaan, “a Christian”, but rather a Haniifaam-Muslimaan, “a monotheistic Hebrew believer submitting (Islam) to the one imageless God who created all space and time; who made Prophet Abraham’s descendants into a great multitude of monotheists called the People of Israel-Banu Israel.

For the next 1200+ years Banu Israel was the only ongoing monotheistic community in the world. Unlike the other monotheistic communities that rose and fell during those centuries; most, but not all, of Banu Israel remained loyal to the covenant God made with them. But as the centuries passed the ongoing need to protect the Jewish way of life became increasingly the focus of their efforts; and after the deaths of Prophets Isaiah and Jeremiah, Banu Israel became more and more inclined to building a fence around the Torah, and making the rules more numerous and restrictive.

Jewish weekly services are much longer than Christian or Muslim services; especially when one compares Friday al-Jumuah services (30-50 minutes, depending on how long the khutba/sermon is) to a Saturday morning Shabbat service (3-4 hours for Orthodox and Conservative services and 1 1/2 to 2 hours for a Reform service).

Between the second and the seventeenth centuries Jewish Shabbat and High Holy Days services more than doubled in length. Many meaningful poems and beautiful songs were added to the daily service, and especially to the Shabbat and Holy Day morning services. The number of prayers praising God for His many gifts; and readings from the Zabur-Psalms of David also grew.

Meanwhile very little was pruned because Orthodox Rabbis loved praying to God and loved all the traditions and customs of their ancestors. As Conservative Rabbi Bradley Artson has written: “The words of the prayer book (very) often are framed in the plural: grant us, forgive us, show us. I love the way our tradition keeps pushing me out of the center of my own focus. No longer a solitary me, I am part of a worldwide, multigenerational us. An identity that is communal is one that repels loneliness and keeps me connected in a network of love and loyalty.”

Also, for reasons that are not clear, many prayers and Psalms were repeated in different parts of the same worship service. The Orthodox Rabbinic view with regard to prayers was usually: more is better.

For example, in the Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) service the Al hait prayer originally had 6 verses and still does in Sephardic (Middle Eastern) and Yemenite rites. It grew to 22 verses in Italian, and then 44 in Ashkenazi (European) rites. The Al hait prayer was originally recited once in each of the 5 services of the 24 hour fast Day of Yom Kippur, and later doubled to 10 holy day repetitions. Nothing like this happened in Christian or Muslim worship services.

The Torah (Deuteronomy 4:2 and Deuteronomy 13:1) says, “do not add to and do not subtract from” God’s commandments. This is a very wise commandment. Since over many generations circumstances are always changing, some change is always needed, but Jews are commanded to maintain the original balance. Each addition only added a few minutes to the service; but over fifteen centuries these pious and loving additions added two or more hours to the Shabbat morning and High Holy Day services.

Thus, the Torah’s “do not add to” unless you also subtract from, and “do not subtract from” unless you also add to, is the wisest answer. In the view of Reform Rabbis a longer service is not better than a shorter service; just as eating or drinking more is not better than eating or drinking less. Prophet Jesus tried to change things but Paul’s trinitarian views pushed the Jesus community in a different direction and they dropped almost all the holy days and dietary laws.

Prophet Muhammad and the Qur’an tried to direct Christian Trinitarians and Pagan polytheists back to the Unitarian religion of Abraham, and tried to guide Orthodox Jews back to the easier food and purity laws of the Torah. As the Qur’an states: “Allah intends for you ease; and does not intend for you hardship.” (2:185) And as Prophet Muhammad said, as Abu Huraira narrated: “Religion is very easy, and who overburdens himself in his religion will not be able to continue in that way; will be rewarded and gain strength by worshiping in the mornings, the afternoon, and during the last hours of the nights.” (Bukhari: Fath-ul-Bari, volume 1, p. 102).

As a Reform Jewish Rabbi I advocate that Jewish prayers should be shorter in a way closer to that of Prophet Muhammad than to that of Orthodox Rabbis who kept adding extra poetry and prayers to the liturgy. Thus I can see Muhammad as a Prophet of Reform Judaism, the largest part of today’s American Jewish Community.

What makes prophet Abraham, “whom God chose to be His friend” (Arabic Qur’an 4:125, Hebrew Bible Prophet Isaiah 41:8, and Greek New Testament Book of James [brother of Jesus] 2:23) so special? For Jews and Christians Abraham is the first monotheist. But for Muslims, Adam was the first of many thousands of prophets of God, each of whom called upon the people of their own tribe or nation to worship only the One God. There have also been about 315 messengers, who brought a unique set of laws to their own tribe or nation. Thus God provided humans with Divine guidance and knowledge long before the birth of Abraham.

All prophets Divinely inspired by the one and only God are of course monotheists. Pious believers of any individual prophet should not “discriminate between anyone of His prophets” (Qur’an 2:285 & 4:152) This is why prophet Muhammad said, “Prophets are brothers in faith, having different mothers. Their religion is, however, one.” (Muslim, book #030, Hadith #5836) All prophets have the same father, who is the One God whose inspiration gives birth to their prophethood.

However, each prophet has a different mother i.e. a mother tongue, a motherland, and a target audience that he speaks to at a specific time in history. Thus prophets are brothers in faithfulness to the One God but there Divinely inspired message differs because it must be appropriate for their motherland, their mother tongue, their own people and the historical circumstances of the prophet’s lifetime.

Therefore, not all monotheistic prophets are the same. The Qur’an declares: “We have exalted some above others. To some (Moses) God spoke directly (4:164)); others He raised high in rank (4:163-6); to “Jesus, Mary’s son, We gave clear signs and supported him with the Holy Spirit.” (2:253). Also, “We have exalted some prophets above others (see 38:41-48) and gave the Zabur (Book of Psalms) to David.” (17:55) Abraham (57:26), Moses, David, Jesus and Muhammad all received a Divine book.

Prophet Abraham was the first of those we know to receive a written Sacred Scripture. All of the others were among Prophet Abraham’s biological descendants through Ishmael and Isaac. Is being ‘the first’ what makes Abraham so special that his name appears 69 times in the Qur’an, second only to Moses (136 times)? I do not think being ‘first’ is why Abraham plays such an important part in all three Abrahamic religions.

Rather Abraham is famous for the numerous ways God tested him, especially the two terrible tests of; banishing Hagar and his first born son Ishmael (Qur’an 2:124 & Genesis 9:9-21); and calling on Abraham to make his son an offering to God. (Qur’an 37:100-113 & Genesis 22:1-24) Most Muslim commentators say the son, unnamed in the Qur’an, was Ishmael. Some Muslims assert it was Isaac. Perhaps both participated in the test at different times, so that each son could produce descendants who in time would become a blessing for other nations of the earth. (Genesis 22:16-18 & Qur’an 4:163)

The great French Jewish Bible commentator Rashi, notes that earlier rabbinic commentary states that one of the two young men who accompanied Abraham and Isaac was Ishmael. The Artscroll commentary states that Ishmael had come back to visit his father. Thus, both sons shared the test.

In any case, Abraham’s test with his son became an iconic sign of faith and trust in God’s will; for Jews, Christians and Muslims. In addition to the test of his two sons, Abraham is unique in the numerous prophets God chose from among his own descendants, whose names are recorded in the Bible and the Qur’an.

With the exception of Balaam (and perhaps Melchizedek in Genesis 14:18), all Biblical prophets and most of the 25 prophets named in the Qur’an, are descendants of Abraham. “We did grant the Family of Abraham the Book, the Wisdom and a mighty (three religious communities) kingdom.” (Qur’an 57:26) This insightful verse relating the special virtue of Abraham states, “Abraham was a community”. (Qur’an 16:120) How can one person be an umma, an ongoing people-community?

I am not a Muslim; I am a Reform Rabbi who first became interested in Islam when I studied it at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and the following year at UCLA over 65 years ago. I have continued my study of Islam off and on for six decades. As a Rabbi I am faithful to the covenant that God made with Abraham – the first Hanif Jew, and I submit to the commandments that God made with the people of Israel at Mount Sinai.

As a Reform Rabbi I believe that Jewish spiritual leaders should modify Jewish tradition as social and historical circumstances change and develop. I also believe we should not make religion difficult for people to practice. These are lessons that Prophet Muhammad taught 12 centuries before the rise of Reform Judaism in early 19th century Germany.

In many ways, statements in the Qur’an about Orthodox Jewish beliefs and Ahadith relating Prophet Muhammad’s comments about Orthodox Judaism, and religion in general, prefigure the thinking of Reform Rabbis some 12-13 centuries later. Had the Orthodox Jews of Medina been more open to his teachings, Reform Judaism would have started almost 14 centuries ago. Of the 14 million Jews in the world today the majority, both in Israel and throughout the world, are no longer Orthodox. The largest denomination of non-Orthodox Jews in the US and Canada, where 6+ million Jews live, is the Reform movement.

Few people remained loyal to the teachings of their religious leaders when, in later decades or generations, things turned against them. The few individuals who in their own life did remain faithful to the teachings of their prophet saw their children or grandchildren turn away. As literalists they could not interpret the hidden ways of God’s guidance when they suffered continual defeat or disappointment. This is why even the descendants of prophets like Noah and Ishmael did not remain an ongoing monotheistic community; and after several generations reverted to idolatry and polytheism.

Prophet Abraham reached a higher level of religious self consciousness. Prophet Abraham realized that everything comes from God; both what we think is good and what we think is bad. We should not judge life from our very limited personal perspective. In the words of a Hassidic Rabbi, Moses of Kobryn, “A suffering person should not say: ‘That’s bad. That’s bad.’ Nothing God imposes on a human is bad. But it is all right to say: ‘That’s bitter!’ For there are some medicines that are made with bitter herbs.” The ability of religious scholars and leaders to find hidden meanings in revealed texts in order to explain gaps between the literal statement in revealed texts and subsequent different outcomes, expanded in the centuries after Abraham’s assent to a higher level of religious self consciousness.

Religious self consciousness even penetrated dualistic and polytheistic systems which began to move toward monotheism. An increased understanding of loyalty to God in good times and bad times made people willing to undergo a lifetime of suffering and even martyrdom, without abandoning trust in God. This higher level of spiritual commitment enabled suffering or oppressed religious communities to prevail over pragmatism, and survive.

Thus Prophet Abraham was willing to sacrifice his own life in Nimrod’s fire (Qur’an 21:68-71 and oral traditions in both Jewish and Muslim sources) and to twice risk sacrifice of his sons, after waiting for so many years until he finally had two sons. Indeed, because Abraham had reached this level of religious consciousness he could be tested and would become an excellent example for all mankind.

By rising up above ‘functional benefits’ religion, Abraham became the first prophet to establish an ongoing religious community among his immediate descendants: Jews who were believers; then by spiritual adoption- Christians who were believers; and then by reversion- Muslims who were believers. As the Qur’an states: “God said I will surely make you the leader of humanity and Abraham asked ‘What about my offspring?’ God replied, ‘My pledge does not apply to those who do evil” (2:124} “This was the legacy that Abraham be-quested to his sons as did Jacob when he said: “My sons, (who will become the Jewish community) God has chosen for you this way of life” (2:132)

All three Abrahamic religions believe they inherited the blessing of Abraham, (2:134-137) and for all three religions the blessing does not include those individuals who refuse to submit to the will of God as reflected in the prophet and book they were given. (2:124) Thus in all three communities there are some who do not attain a level of spiritual consciousness and awareness that transcends the basic ‘heavenly help’ of literal reward and punishment for orthodox dogma and rule keeping. Those who do reach the level of Abraham, the friend of God, need to keep the others from leading the community astray.

Since all prophets are brothers, religious leaders should openly and actively act against those in their own community who claim their religion or their prophet is superior to another, as Muhammad did according to a Hadith reported byAbu Huraira: Two persons, a Muslim and a Jew, quarreled. The Muslim said, “By Him Who gave Muhammad superiority over all the people! The Jew said, “By Him Who gave Moses superiority over all the people!” At that the Muslim raised his hand and slapped the Jew on the face. The Jew went to the Prophet and informed him of what had happened. The Prophet sent for the Muslim and asked him about it. The Muslim informed him of the event.”

“The Prophet said: Do not give me superiority over Moses, for on the Day of Resurrection all the people will fall unconscious and I will be one of them. I will be ‘the first’ to gain consciousness, and I will see Moses (already) standing and holding the side of the Throne (of Allah). I will not know whether (Moses) had also fallen unconscious and got up before me, or whether Allah has exempted him from that stroke.” (Bukhari book 76 #524).

Christian, Jewish and Muslim religious leaders should all learn humility from this teaching of Prophet Muhammad and we should all teach this humility to our followers. Then God’s blessing promise will be fulfilled: “I will make you (Abraham) an imam (religious leader) for all people”. (Qur’an 2:124 & Genesis 22:17-18)

Then the 2500 year old vision of Prophet Isaiah will be fulfilled: “In that day there will be a highway from Egypt to Assyria. The Assyrians will go to Egypt, and the Egyptians to Assyria. The Egyptians and Assyrians will worship together. On that day Israel will join a three-party alliance with Egypt and Assyria, a blessing upon the heart. The LORD of Hosts will bless them saying, “Blessed be Egypt My people, Assyria My handiwork, and Israel My inheritance.”…(Isaiah 19:23-5)