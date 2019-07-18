Iran’s Army Gets New Drones

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Army Ground Force received an advanced drone that will be used for combat and reconnaissance missions along the country’s northeastern border.

In a ceremony on Wednesday morning, the Army Ground Force took possession of three Mohajer-6 drones, a heavy aircraft designed for combat and reconnaissance with a broad operational range.

The homegrown pilotless plane, which had already provided to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force, is expected to boost the Army Ground Force’s capabilities for border protection.

The newest generation of Mohajer drone can fly in a range of 2,000 kilometers, has a flight endurance of 24 hours, and is equipped with two smart bombs with pinpoint accuracy, dubbed Qaem.

The Qaem bomb has two versions with thermal and optical detectors, has an operational range of 6 kilometers and its warhead weighs 1.7 kilograms.

Mohajer-6 drones were recently flown by the IRGC Ground Force in an operation against terrorist groups at the border regions of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

The 5.67-meter-long drone has a service ceiling of 18,000 feet and flies at a maximum speed of 200 km/h.

Iran unveiled the first upgraded version of Mohajer in November 2014.

While the older versions of Mohajer were equipped with skids and needed pneumatic launchers for takeoff, Mohajer-6 has wheels and enjoys more combat capabilities.

The Islamic Republic is now in possession of a broad range of UAVs which can be used for both civilian and military purposes.