US Ships Arrive Offshore Australia For Joint Navy Exercise

By Eurasia Review

The forward-deployed ships of Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, arrived off the coast of Australia in preparation for the biennial bilateral exercise Talisman Sabre (TS) 21, July 16, the US Navy said.

Led by the Australian Defence Force (ADF), Talisman Sabre 21 is a large-scale, exercise between Australia and the U.S. to strengthen the military to military alliance and enhance collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

Conducted biennially since 2005, across northeast Australia with more than 30,000 military participants, Talisman Sabre is Australia’s largest military exercise with the United States and is a demonstration of the strong alliance that is underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades operating and training together, according to the US Navy.

“Emerging events in the Indo-Pacific region underscore the importance of presence to ensure a rules-based international maritime order,” said Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, commander Expeditionary Strike Group 7. “Talisman Sabre 21 allows the U.S. alongside partners and allies, to further enhance our ability to respond to any contingency as part of a joint or combined effort in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

During Talisman Sabre 21, the America ARG-MEU team will integrate with the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Navy for maritime operations further enhancing their ability to respond to crises as part of a joint or combined effort. Partner nations will train together to operate and sustain each other in a contested maritime environment, conducting integrated amphibious and air defense operations, as well as tactical maneuvering and replenishments-at-sea.