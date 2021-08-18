Ronaldo Responds To Real, PSG And Man City Transfer Links

By Al Bawaba News

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally responded to all the rumors that recently linked him with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The Portuguese legend released a lengthy statement via his Instagram account to explain what was really happening.

The 36-year-old entered the final year of his contract with Juventus and various reports claimed that he is eager to leave the Turin giants.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had to break his silence and posted an emotional statement in response to all the speculation.

Ronaldo said: “Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career.

“However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

“More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumors, as well as to their players and staff.

“My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club.

“And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for “merengue afición”, an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.

“As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.

“I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk.”

