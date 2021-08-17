ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Taliban fighters in the Afghanistan Presidential Palace in Kabul on August 15, 2021. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Taliban fighters in the Afghanistan Presidential Palace in Kabul on August 15, 2021. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Social Issues South and Central Asia World News 

Taliban Declare Amnesty For Afghan Government Officials

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Taliban has declared a general amnesty for former Afghan government officials, a statement by the Taliban said.

“A general amnesty has been declared for all so you should have no doubt about resuming your normal activities,” the statement reads, TASS reported.

Taliban members entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, meeting no resistance, and took control of the entire city. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Western countries are evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.

After taking control of Kabul University and the Education Ministry building, the Taliban announced that women would have the opportunity to study and work but most schools and colleges in Kabul remained closed on Monday.

Besides, the Taliban said they had no plans to take revenge on former government officials and law enforcement officers.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.