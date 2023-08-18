Let Imran Khan Be An Equal Contester In Public Life – OpEd

By Ishtiaq Ali Mehkri

Imran Khan casts his spell even from his incarceration. He is a genuine public voice and cannot be silenced under the canons of repression. By taking a stand to fight for his vision of ‘rule of law’ and ‘absolute independence from foreign meddling’, however contested his philosophy and deeds may be, the former Cricket Skipper and Prime Minister, has made a mark on national and international canvas. He can now only be browbeaten by providing him ample political space to walk his talk. His party, which was literally a flock of migratory birds, has surprisingly passed the litmus test of suppression on the part of the State and political opponents, as stalwarts who believed in him have stood fast. The rest took their flight and crumbled like a house of cards. It was good for the party and Khan, though.

As I go on to opine what the future has for Khan, and what should be his modus operandi, let’s make an honest appraisal of where he flunked and how. Notwithstanding the 200 or more cases that have been slapped on him within a span of 15 months by the departed 13-parties coalition of the unwilling, it is only the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir litigations that are worth making a comment. The rest are meritless and based on vendetta.

The Captain, who rode high on his credibility by virtue of his clean slate in public life, should have desisted from burning his fingers in cherry-picking the souvenirs from the Treasure-Office. There was no need for an incumbent who annually raises billions in charity to lay his hands on a valued foreign gift by purchasing it, and then selling it in the open market. He was caught off the guard on technical grounds by the third umpire, and the rest is history.

Likewise, having duly settled a foreign transaction with Britain’s National Crime Agency as per law, and routing the booty in Supreme Court coffers, there was no need for him to rub shoulders with a real estate tycoon. Regardless of his sincerity, his desire to entrust a role to his better-half in an upcoming university was a myopic decision. Thus, the pen-pushers are after him with recipes to exterminate his political career. So much so for his purblind reading of governance.

The question is what’s next for him? The ma-squandering of the now defunct PDM has certainly pushed the Khan’s party with the wall. In doing so, the tainted coalition was grudge-bearing and exploited the avenues at its hand, and has brought a bad name for many of the competent organs of the state. The judiciary today stands tarnished, and the military unnecessarily involved in a business that is not its forte.

Yet, Khan’s rating is sky-rocketing. Out of the 16 surveys conducted at home and abroad, Khan’s popularity sits at 70 percent and counting. This means the script to get rid of Khan from the political canvas is not working. The by-elections and local bodies’ massive verdict that came his way is a case in point. His narrative is in vogue, and people have no choice but to cling to it as they find his adversaries tarnished to the core. The gagging of Press has blessed Khan’s chronicle with dividends. Something is certainly wrong in the psyche with which political dissent is being dealt with.

The only way out is a negotiated settlement with the stakeholders. Khan must talk it out with the caretaker set-up and the powers-that-be. The Establishment too can come out of the dead-end, it is in these days, by holding free and fair elections. Let the degeneration and decay come to a halt. Pakistan is in need of a perfect political solution. The Army and the judiciary have enough of an ordained role to play as per constitution, and shall be wisely advised not to ride the saddle on assumptions.

Civilian dispensations worldwide are prone to misjudgment, but they can only be check-mated politically. The trend of judging elected governments by ‘babus’ in state apparatus must come to an end. It is recent history that the PPP, PMLN, MQM, ANP, and host of other regional political entities, were ‘tried’ and ‘arm-twisted’ by the powerful Establishment, only to find them alive and kicking. PTI is no different today. It is in a similar ordeal.

Time to learn from our fallacies on the political horizon in the 1970s, and let politicians and public mandate come full circle. They may fail but it is they who should be responsible at the end of the day. The pick and choose has cost us dearly. Let’s end the lingering acrimony for good by letting Imran Khan, and his opponents, be equal contesters in public life. The people are the best judge to make a political-correction, and not the State, per se.