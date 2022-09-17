Kazakhstan Urges Completion Of Iran Corridor

By Tasnim News Agency

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for the rapid completion of a corridor linking his country to Iran via Turkmenistan.

In a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand on Friday, Tokayev highlighted the achievements of his recent visit to Iran.

He also stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran corridor and equalize the customs and transportation tariffs among the three countries.

Facilities have been created for the travel of Iranian business people to Kazakhstan, Tokayev stated, adding, “Efforts should be made to increase the existing logistics and transportation capacities.”

The Kazakh leader also invited Raisi to visit this country and attend the upcoming CICA meeting.

Raisi, for his part, said Iran is determined to implement the agreements made by the two countries during the Kazakh president’s visit to Tehran.

He also expressed hope that the bilateral relations between Tehran and Nur-Sultan would lead to regional and international agreements as well, according to the Iranian president’s website.

The president of Kazakhstan visited Iran in June for an official visit and co-chaired the joint meeting of high-ranking delegations with his Iranian counterpart.

The two presidents signed a joint statement in the meeting, at the conclusion of which ministers, provincial governors and authorities from the two sides signed nine cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding.