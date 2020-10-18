ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, October 18, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the head of the Muslim World League (MWL). Photo Credit: Dom.Ross, Wikipedia Commons

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the head of the Muslim World League (MWL). Photo Credit: Dom.Ross, Wikipedia Commons
1 Europe Middle East Religion World News 

Muslim World League Leader Condemns ‘Horrific Terrorist Attack’ In French Suburb

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the head of the Muslim World League (MWL), has condemned the beheading of a French history teacher, Samuel Paty, 47, in a Paris suburb on Friday night.

Al-Issa said acts of violence and terrorism were considered as crimes in all religions and were classified as the highest level of criminal aggression.

He stressed the importance of making every effort to fight terrorism and uproot its evil, including defeating the extremist ideology that encourages such crimes.

He called on France to maintain the country’s diverse character that builds its strength and unity.

He also called on the country’s leaders to stand as one against all forms of terror and continue their efforts to eradicate anything that would undermine its security and stability.

Al-Issa concluded by expressing his condolences to the victim’s family and friends, as well as his students.

PinLinkedInPrint
Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.