Statement Of Ukraine’s Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Regarding Iran’s Complicity In Russia’s Crimes Against Ukraine

By Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Russian Federation continues to carry out terrorist acts against the civilian population and critical infrastructure of Ukraine, using Iranian-made combat drones.

In the last week alone, the Russian Federation has struck through more than a hundred Iranian kamikaze drones against residential buildings, power stations, sewage treatment plants, bridges and playgrounds in a number of Ukrainian cities. Dozens of people, including children, were killed and injured. A third of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was affected. The buildings of two diplomatic missions in Kyiv were damaged.

Providing weapons to wage a war of aggression in Ukraine and kill Ukrainian citizens makes Iran complicit in the crime of aggression, war crimes and terrorist acts of Russia against Ukraine.

We call on Tehran to immediately stop supplying Russia with any weapons. Otherwise, Iran and its leadership will bear the strictest responsibility, including within the framework of international legal proceedings addressing Russia’s crimes against Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba also appealed today to the ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union member states with a call to impose sanctions on Iran for helping Russia in its terror against Ukrainians. The tough sanctions against Iran are gaining particular relevance amid reports of the intentions of the Iranian side to transfer surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia for its use in the war against Ukraine.

Ukraine will take all available measures to protect its civilian population, sovereignty, and territorial integrity from external aggression while implementing the inalienable right to self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter.