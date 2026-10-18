Al-Sisi’s Visit To Indonesia – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s October 10–11, 2026 visit to Indonesia reinforced the strategic partnership between two middle powers seeking greater influence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Global South forums.

Despite historical goodwill, bilateral trade remains underdeveloped; both sides aim to raise it to US$5 billion by 2030 through reduced barriers, better logistics, and more commercially viable projects.

The article identifies five priority areas—flagship projects, a comprehensive economic partnership, annual strategic dialogues, maritime security cooperation, and joint advocacy in international forums—as necessary to turn the relationship into a durable model of South-South cooperation.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s visit to Indonesia on October 10-11, 2026, has bolstered the strategic partnership between two of the world’s leading middle powers in a rapidly changing international system. Both countries are looking to expand their global influence, particularly in Southeast Asia, where Indonesia is the largest economy in the region and a leading force in ASEAN, while Egypt is a major player in the Middle East, connecting Africa to the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal. While the two countries have been nurturing historical goodwill, recent memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed between the two countries over the past few months present a host of opportunities for translating these historical ties into concrete bilateral cooperation in both economic and strategic interests.

Relations between Indonesia and Egypt hold a lot of strategic value given both countries’ location and importance in their respective regions. As the largest economy in Southeast Asia and the most populous ASEAN nation, Indonesia plays important roles in various parts of the globe. The two biggest areas where the country exerts influence are within the region, notably through ASEAN and other related mechanisms, and beyond, notably through its membership in global organizations including the G20, where it has represented the Global South in its engagement with major economies. Egypt, on the other hand, is a major player in the Middle East. Located at the very heart of this critical region, the country is home to the Suez Canal, one of the most vital maritime trade routes globally. In the past, both countries functioned as magnets advancing the interests of other developing countries and, at the same time, advocated for the maintenance of a balanced international order.

In the era of rising global geopolitics and erosion of multilateralism, the relations between Indonesia and Egypt will be even more strategic in promoting both countries’ interests in ensuring their respective nations’ and communities’ autonomy in global affairs. Through their strengthened bilateral cooperation, Indonesia and Egypt are also committed to promoting and strengthening cooperation between the South and the South in order to enhance the voice and interests of both developing countries in global affairs. Therefore, Indonesian-Egyptian relations are not only beneficial for both countries but can also be cemented as a very strategic hub of cooperation for other countries in order to build and strengthen resilience in respective regions.

Despite the two countries having strong relations, economic relations have yet to reach their full potential and are considered underdeveloped. Indonesia and Egypt are jointly endeavoring to boost their bilateral trade up to US$ 5 billion by 2030, and this goal needs to be transformed into more concrete actions and activities than mere statements by politicians and officials. Even though there are several structural problems as well as distance between the two countries, more trade opportunities can be created by removing trade barriers, increasing business contacts, and creating more economical and commercially viable projects and programs. Efficient sea and air transportation, as well as facilitation of customs procedures and transparent, as well as more stable trade rules and administrative practices, are also necessary to foster sustainable interest of businesses in both countries in increasing their trade.

Strengthening of Indonesia-Egypt relations’ partnership above and beyond bilateral relations between two countries requires support from all components of society, including research and academic institutions, business associations, as well as independent policy think tanks. Holding working-level meetings regularly and establishing robust dialogue mechanisms at the institutional level are needed to sustain the partnership above and beyond the tenure of any single leader. The strategic partnership between two countries can be developed into a sustainable long-term partnership only through strong connections between peoples and institutions from both countries, which in turn should be channeled into the annual Strategic Dialogue to enable policy innovations in the ongoing development of the partnership.

However, both countries are also pursuing an independent and active foreign policy, and therefore are seeking to develop constructive relations with major countries while at the same time maintaining their strategic autonomy. Within this framework, both countries can benefit from closer diplomatic consultations in order to coordinate their respective positions with regard to a number of critical issues affecting the interests of developing countries, including climate change, food security, global economic governance, and international peace and security. In addition, Indonesia and Egypt need to cooperate more closely with regard to the Palestinian question and work together in order to assist the Palestinian people in their struggle for self-determination, humanitarian assistance, and lasting peace, with Egypt playing a critical mediation role while Indonesia supports these efforts. Five priority areas of cooperation need to be developed in order to strengthen and expand the partnership between both countries, including flagship projects, a comprehensive economic partnership, annual strategic dialogues, enhanced maritime security cooperation, and increased cooperation between both countries within international forums such as G20, the UN, the WTO, and others, with a view to advocating for structural reforms.

Indonesia and Egypt can reap many benefits from President Sisi’s visit to Indonesia and therefore should turn the historical friendship into a deep and solid strategic partnership between two major middle powers in order to connect Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa during a time of intense global changes. Indeed, the test of such a historic event will be in terms of tangible and sustainable economic benefits as well as on the basis of strengthened ties between relevant institutions from both countries, in order to generate greater influence in global affairs. In essence, through their strategic partnership, the two countries can showcase a successful model of partnership between two major emerging countries and strengthen their solidarity within the South in order to achieve a more balanced and stable international system through which they can exert greater influence in order to shape global affairs according to their interests.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

References

ANTARA News . (2026, October 11). El-Sisi’s visit to boost Indonesia-Egypt ties: Prabowo. ANTARA News. https://en.antaranews.com/news/434984/el-sisis-visit-to-boost-indonesia-egypt-ties-prabowo

. (2026, October 11). El-Sisi’s visit to boost Indonesia-Egypt ties: Prabowo. ANTARA News. https://en.antaranews.com/news/434984/el-sisis-visit-to-boost-indonesia-egypt-ties-prabowo Kaya, A. (2026, October 12). Egypt–Indonesia’s $5 billion trade ambition: A new economic alliance with bigger geopolitical implications. Unbiased Geopolitics