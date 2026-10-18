Beyond The Eurasian Economic Union: Why Central Asia Needs A Common Market – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article argues that the Eurasian Economic Union has failed to deliver equitable free movement of goods, capital, and labor because of Russia’s dominant position, selective rule application, customs delays, and recurring disputes involving Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia.

It proposes a Central Asian common market that would simplify customs, reduce non-tariff barriers, improve transport connectivity (including the Middle Corridor), and pool the region’s energy, mineral, and agricultural resources to strengthen collective bargaining power.

Broader ideas such as the Silk Seven Plus framework (potentially including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) are presented as ways to diversify routes toward southern seaports, though success would require political stability, infrastructure investment, and sustained prioritization of regional over short-term interests.

Central Asia is entering a critical phase in its economic and geopolitical evolution. For decades, the region’s economic relationships have been shaped by its historical connections with Russia, inherited trade networks, and dependence on external markets. The establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2015 was presented as a significant step towards regional integration, promising the free movement of goods, capital, and labour among its members. However, persistent trade restrictions, political disagreements, and unequal power relations have increasingly exposed the limitations of this framework.

As Central Asian countries seek to diversify their economic partnerships and strengthen their strategic autonomy, the idea of a regional common market deserves greater attention. Such an arrangement could enable the countries of Central Asia to deepen intra-regional trade, coordinate infrastructure development, and negotiate more effectively with international partners. Moving beyond existing arrangements would not simply be an economic adjustment; it could also represent a broader effort to establish a more independent regional identity.

The EAEU was envisioned as an economic integration project capable of creating a common commercial space across Eurasia. Under Russian leadership, it sought to facilitate trade, improve labour mobility, and strengthen economic cooperation among participating states. Yet its implementation has frequently fallen short of these objectives. Rather than functioning consistently as a partnership among equals, the organisation has faced criticism over Russia’s dominant position and the selective application of its economic rules. For Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, membership has not eliminated the barriers that complicate cross-border commerce. Customs delays, restrictions on exports, and disagreements over regulatory policies have undermined the principle of an integrated market. These problems raise questions about whether the EAEU can deliver the economic predictability and mutual benefits that its members initially expected.

Recent disputes illustrate the growing tensions between the EAEU’s formal commitments and the economic policies pursued by its members. Kyrgyzstan, for instance, has challenged Russia over the treatment of migrant workers, particularly in relation to social protection and healthcare rights. Disagreements over export restrictions have also demonstrated that member states remain willing to adopt measures that conflict with the spirit of free trade. Kazakhstan has encountered similar difficulties in its economic relationship with Russia. Disputes over vehicle imports, domestic agricultural markets, and cross-border movement have highlighted the vulnerability of regional trade to unilateral policy decisions.

Delays at the Kazakh-Russian border have also disrupted transportation, demonstrating how administrative and security-related measures can undermine the benefits of economic integration. Armenia’s growing dissatisfaction with Moscow has added another dimension to these challenges. Its consideration of alternative economic and political partnerships reflects a broader debate about the costs and benefits of remaining within a Russia-centred framework. Collectively, these developments suggest that formal membership in a regional organisation does not automatically guarantee equitable treatment or uninterrupted commerce.

A Central Asian common market could provide a more regionally grounded alternative to the limitations of the EAEU. Rather than depending on an external power to determine the direction of economic cooperation, participating countries could develop common rules based on their shared interests and national priorities. The immediate objective would be to simplify customs procedures, reduce non-tariff barriers, improve transport connectivity, and establish predictable conditions for businesses operating across national borders. Greater regulatory coordination could reduce the costs of moving goods and make regional supply chains more efficient. Such integration would also allow Central Asian countries to make better use of their complementary economic resources. The region possesses substantial energy reserves, critical minerals, agricultural potential, and strategic geographical advantages. Individually, national markets may have limited bargaining power in negotiations with major international economies. Collectively, however, they could offer investors a larger and more connected commercial environment.

Transport connectivity would be central to the success of a common market. Central Asia’s landlocked geography has historically increased transportation costs and limited direct access to global maritime trade. Improving regional connectivity could help overcome these constraints by linking production centres with international markets through more diversified routes. The Middle Corridor, which connects parts of Central Asia with the South Caucasus and onward to European markets, offers an important opportunity. Its effectiveness depends not only on physical infrastructure but also on coordinated customs procedures, efficient border crossings, reliable logistics, and compatible regulations. A common market could help participating countries plan investments collectively and reduce delays along the route. Regional coordination would also strengthen the ability of Central Asian governments to diversify their external economic relationships. Rather than relying disproportionately on established routes through Russia, they could develop alternative connections that improve resilience against geopolitical disruptions. However, such projects would require substantial investment, careful financial planning, and cooperation among the countries involved.

One proposal associated with broader regional integration is the Silk Seven Plus initiative. It envisages a framework centred on the five Central Asian states and Azerbaijan, with the possibility of incorporating Afghanistan and eventually Pakistan. Its geographical vision extends cooperation beyond Central Asia towards the Arabian Sea, potentially creating additional routes to international markets. The inclusion of southern transport connections could provide Central Asian exporters with greater access to Pakistan’s seaports. This would offer an alternative to established northern routes and create opportunities for expanded trade with South Asia and other global markets.

However, the initiative’s success would depend on political stability, infrastructure development, financing, and effective cross-border coordination. Afghanistan’s security and governance challenges, differences among participating economies, and the complexity of regional transport projects would all need to be addressed. Even so, the proposal reflects an important strategic principle: Central Asia’s economic future need not be confined to a single geopolitical or institutional framework. By developing multiple trade routes and partnerships, the region could increase its economic flexibility and reduce exposure to external disruptions.

A Central Asian common market could help translate the region’s shared economic interests into a coordinated development strategy. Through harmonised customs procedures, improved connectivity, stronger regional supply chains, and diversified trade partnerships, the five Central Asian states could enhance their collective bargaining power while preserving national sovereignty. The transition would not be easy, and a new framework would not automatically eliminate political disagreements or economic barriers. Its credibility would depend on practical implementation, transparent rules, and the willingness of governments to prioritise long-term regional interests over short-term political calculations.