Big Oil, Bigger Balance Sheets

By Nikolaus J. Kurmayer

Key Takeaways:

European diesel prices have risen 50 percent since February and natural gas has more than doubled, while major oil companies report sharply higher profits, with BP’s refinery margins nearly tripling to $30 per barrel.

Unlike the 2022 crisis, when EU governments spent over €400 billion on relief, higher borrowing costs have limited new measures to roughly €12 billion so far, prompting finance ministers from Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Poland to press the Commission for options on a new windfall tax.

With national schemes already emerging in Poland and Portugal, the article argues that an EU-wide design may be needed to avoid a patchwork that fragments the single market, even as critics warn the tax could deter refining investment at a time of declining long-term oil demand.

(Rapporteur) — European consumers are facing an expensive winter as energy prices surge and EU governments keen to soften the blow may well turn to the companies making huge windfall profits for cash.

European diesel prices are up 50% since February, while natural gas has more than doubled in price. At the same time, British Petroleum (BP) posted per-share earnings that were 147% higher than last year.

The company’s refineries, towering metal monstrosities that ‘crack’ crude oil into its component parts, nearly tripled their margins to $30 per barrel. Other oil majors like Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies increased their profits by at least 30% year-on-year. Big oil faces a $32 billion “dilemma” over how to spend all the extra money, as the Financial Times put it.

During the last energy crisis, the think tank Bruegel estimates that EU countries spent upwards of €400 billion to soften the blow of then-sky-high gas prices – often paid for by cheap loans.Advertisement

For the second energy crisis of the decade, that is no longer an option.

Borrowing costs have more than tripled for many EU countries. By summer, Bruegel estimated that energy relief measures worth just €12 billion had been put in place. That number is undoubtedly higher now, but will still fall far short of the 2022 intervention.

But the worst is yet to come. And even if the US administration brokers a peace with Iran after the US midterms in November, oil supply chain disruptions will be felt for many months afterwards.

European governments will want to be seen doing something – but with whose money? Thursday’s European Council showed that divisions run deep, even on carbon emissions policies that are now legally established schemes. So where should they turn? The answer seems obvious.

Big oil, big balance sheets

The EU’s 2022 windfall tax, which suggested that national capitals levy upwards of 33% tax on oil firm profits 20% above their average earnings in previous years, raised some €29 billion, the Commission estimated.

The political context that is pushing the EU to revive a 2022 scheme – which was billed as a ‘solidarity contribution’ – is a volatile mix of the need for performative action, real fiscal squeezes and the fact that the main argument used by the industry against windfall taxes is no longer valid.

Exxon Mobil and other firms are currently suing the EU on the grounds that they were retroactively expropriated by the EU’s 2022 intervention – and indeed, businesses have previously successfully challenged policies that go beyond “reasonable” expectations.

But with the second EU windfall tax of the decade looming, judges are expected to laugh firms out of court if they claim they were surprised by the latest scheme seeking to claw back some cash from the latest energy crisis bonanza.

Brussels, which has so far been hesitant to replay the 2022 windfall tax experiment on the grounds that it could hit refinery output, is dubious of a new taxes’ legality and of limited efficacy, is increasingly finding itself with little choice.

Finance ministers from Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Poland have forced the EU executive to set up an internal working group on the issue. And they expect design principles or at least windfall tax options when they meet in November.Advertisement

The bloc may be forced to take the leap for another reason: its current advice to national capitals – which can be described as “do as you please” – is increasingly creating a patchwork of interventions that cuts across the EU’s single-market principles.

Poland adopted a scheme this year, targeting revenues above a multi-year average in line with the bloc’s 2022 crisis tax. Portugal is in the process of putting one in place. The coalition of countries backing a windfall tax covers more than half the bloc’s population and the main reason Germany does not have one yet is internal infighting.

If some EU-wide design or scheme is not put in place, Brussels may one day wake up to a patchwork quilt of differing or contradictory measures.

Critics – including German Energy Minister Katherina Reiche, a Christian Democrat – argue that a windfall tax deters investment (why invest when your profits are heavily taxed as soon as you start making money?) at a time when refineries are needed most.

And while there is some truth to that, it is time to face the fact that oil refining has a very limited future in Europe. Oil demand will drop in the coming years – in part driven by current high prices, but also amid growing demand for electric vehicles. Already, the bloc’s refining capacity is down 20% over the last two decades.

Structurally, politicians are likely to be more concerned about getting through the winter without riots or an electoral backlash over the rising cost of living than about the long-term financial health of big oil.