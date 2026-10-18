Croatian Football Fans’ Pro-Nazi Chants Prompt Arrests

By Vuk Tesija

Key Takeaways:

Police in Split arrested several members of the Torcida ultras group of Hajduk Split after they marched through the city chanting antisemitic slogans including “Trample, trample the Jews,” “Auschwitz, Auschwitz,” and “Rise, Adolf,” hours before a match against Ajax.

The incidents are under investigation for hate speech, with further arrests expected; they have been condemned by the Croatian government, the mayor of Split, the Israeli embassy, and President Zoran Milanović, who called for concrete sanctions against the glorification of Nazism.

The match itself was interrupted by pyrotechnics, Hajduk issued an official apology to Ajax, and the club could face a heavy UEFA fine; Hajduk won 2-1.

Police in Split have arrested several people after members of Torcida, a group of hardcore supporters of Hajduk Split football club, marched through the city chanting antisemitic slogans, including “Trample, trample the Jews,” “Auschwitz, Auschwitz,” and “Rise, Adolf”, referencing Adolf Hitler.

The incidents are being investigated for hate speech. Further arrests are expected on Friday. All those detained are members of Torcida and already known to the police. An investigating judge will decide whether to order pre-trial detention.

The chants occurred a few hours before Hajduk’s match against Dutch club Ajax – a club seen as having a longstanding Jewish connection.

The incident has been condemned by the Croatian government, the mayor of Split, political parties and members of the public.

“We strongly condemn the unacceptable chants glorifying the Nazi regime,” the government stated on its X profile. “Such shameful behaviour represents a negation of sport and the democratic values ​​that modern Croatia upholds,” the post added.

Torcida fans are known for expressing extremist views.

A series of incidents occurred before the Conference League match, when Hajduk chanted fans marched in a column led by a VW Golf Mk1 with a coffin on its roof, on which the word “Ajax” was written.

The Israeli embassy in Zagreb also condemned the incidents.

The embassy was “deeply shocked by the grave antisemitic incident that occurred yesterday in Split and condemns it in the strongest possible terms,” ​​a statement provided to the news agency Hina said.

“We are deeply grateful to the Government of the Republic of Croatia and to Sara Lustig, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Holocaust Issues, for their swift response and clear condemnation of this event,” it added, expressing confidence that “authorities will act quickly and decisively regarding this matter”.

“Such incidents should be unequivocally and decisively condemned by all competent authorities at every level,” it continued.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said verbal condemnation was not enough.

“Words of condemnation, such as those we hear from the government, are no longer sufficient; measures and sanctions are necessary to demonstrate that there is no place in Croatia for the glorification of Nazism and Ustasha ideology,” Milanovic said in a press release, referencing Croatia’s World War II fascist movement.

The game itself was halted for 12 minutes during the second half after Hajduk fans let off various pyrotechnic devices, including flares and powerful firecrackers.

Hajduk could face a heavy fine from UEFA. Following the match, Hajduk issued an official apology.

“When situations like today’s occur, we are obligated to apologise,” it stated. The club also apologised to the management and players of Ajax, who witnessed scenes “by which we do not wish to be remembered in Europe”. It did not mention the specific events before the match or the Nazi chants.

The match ended with a 2-1 victory for Hajduk.