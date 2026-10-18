Egypt’s Sisi Seeks Parliament Approval To Authorize Support For Saudi Arabia

Key Takeaways:

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced on Saturday that he has asked parliament to hold an emergency session authorizing him to take any defensive measures requested by Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at a military academy graduation, Sisi said attacks on the kingdom undermine Egyptian and Arab national security, warned against threats to Red Sea shipping, and expressed gratitude for past support from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.

He also stated that he will not seek to remain in office after his current term ends in 2030, describing the matter as “completely settled,” and said the intervening years will be used to train a new generation of leaders.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Saturday that he requested Egypt’s parliament to hold an emergency session to authorize him to take any acts of defense if requested by Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at a military academy graduation ceremony, Sisi said Egypt would take any measures necessary to protect and defend Saudi Arabia if the kingdom requested it in line with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sisi said attacks targeting Saudi Arabia undermine Arab and Egyptian national security, stressing Egypt’s rejection of any threat to the kingdom’s security and stability.

He also warned against threats to the security of the Red Sea and international shipping lanes, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding Saudi Arabia and de-escalating regional tensions.

Al-Sisi also expressed gratitude for what he described as the historic support provided to Egypt by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030

Meanwhile, Sisi also said he would not seek to remain in office when his current term expires in 2030, describing the matter as “completely settled.”

El-Sisi, 71, a former army general who became president in 2014, made the remarks at a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Administrative Capital, one of his flagship megaprojects.

Speaking to graduates and state officials in the sprawling new city east of Cairo, El-Sisi said the Egyptian constitution “would not be touched.”

“The period leading up to 2030 will be the end of my term as president of the state, if I am still alive. This is completely settled and there will be no discussion about it,” he said.

On Saturday, he said the run-up to 2030 would be used to groom a new generation of leaders, with the Military Academy training hundreds of prospective officials, ministers and presidential candidates in statecraft and leadership.