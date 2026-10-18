Freedom Of Expression, Cultural Rights And Empowerment: A Call For Change In Bangladesh To Prevent Bloodshed – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article affirms freedom of opinion and expression as a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, noting that digital platforms expand opportunities for women, youth, and marginalized groups while also amplifying hate speech, harassment, and diffuse vilification.

It highlights Bangladesh’s recent history of violence, including estimates of up to 1,400 deaths during the July 2024 uprising (with 12–13 percent children) and subsequent attacks and public burnings of The Daily Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

The piece argues that educational and political frameworks still lack robust mechanisms for safe expression and constructive dissent, and that creating such channels is essential to prevent further bloodshed and empower local voices.

Freedom of opinion and expression is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of a democratic society. Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights protects the right to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive, and impart information and ideas through any media, regardless of frontiers.

Undoubtedly, freedom of expression has increasingly become intertwined with the rapid expansion of digital communication and social media.

These platforms have created new opportunities for people—particularly women, young people, entrepreneurs, journalists, and marginalized communities—to express themselves, exchange information, develop businesses, and participate in public debate.

However, digital platforms can also amplify hate speech, harassment, intimidation, misinformation, and violence.

Women and marginalized groups may face particular risks when their professional activities or economic independence challenge prevailing social expectations.

A second form of harmful expression is diffuse vilification, in which hostile narratives are directed toward a broad or indeterminate audience.

In digital environments, such narratives can spread rapidly through social networks and potentially contribute to collective hostility and violence.

Bangladesh has experienced serious incidents in which allegations concerning sacred identity or alleged political violations have contributed to violence against individuals and communities.

Debatably, youth have paid the highest price during moments of political crisis. Excessive force by police and military personnel during violent clashes led to a devastating loss of young lives—both in 1990 and again in the July 2024 uprising that brought down former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Based on data from various credible sources on the July Revolution (2024), estimates that as many as 1,400 people may have been killed between 15 July and 5 August, with thousands more injured, the vast majority by Bangladesh’s security forces. Of those killed, approximately 12–13 percent were children according to UN Human Rights (2025).

Further, the recent attack on The Daily Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, the two highest-circulating newspapers in Bangladesh, demonstrated the Policies of Elimination.

These attacks, including the public burning of copies of the newspapers, were reportedly provoked by a group of journalists currently living in overseas asylum following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (2009–August 2024).

Currently, educational and political frameworks lack robust mechanisms to facilitate safe expression and constructive dissent to prevent bloodshed and empower locals’ voices.

Creating such safe channels is vital to curbing physical conflict and preventing violent bloodshed, while fostering cultural empowerment across economic, psychological, social, and political spheres to amplify freedom of expression.