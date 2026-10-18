IAF Gets Its Own Voice In The Sky: GSAT-7C Deal Seals India’s Dedicated Air Force Satellite – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

On 15 October 2026 the Indian Defence Ministry signed a ₹2,563 crore contract with NewSpace India Limited to design and build GSAT-7C, the first satellite developed exclusively for the Indian Air Force and entirely within India.

The satellite will serve as a dedicated sky-based relay supporting Software Defined Radios, linking fighters, airborne early-warning aircraft, drones, and ground command centres so that distance and terrain no longer interrupt secure communications.

Forming part of a larger ₹4,106 crore defence package, the project—first cleared in 2021 under Make in India—aims to reduce reliance on shared or foreign networks and provide resilient connectivity through the end of the decade.

Somewhere above the Himalayas, a fighter pilot banks into a valley where mountain walls swallow radio signals. Hundreds of kilometres away, a drone operator watches a screen, waiting for a picture that may never arrive. Between them sits a controller on the ground who needs both of them to hear the same words at the same moment. For decades, Indian airmen have bridged such gaps through grit, borrowed networks and clever workarounds. By 2030, they are expected to have something better: a satellite of their own.

On Thursday, 15 October 2026, the Defence Ministry put its signature to a ₹2,563 crore agreement with NewSpace India Limited, the Bengaluru-based company, to design, develop and build GSAT-7C. It is the first satellite ever created specifically for the communication needs of the Indian Air Force, and it will be made entirely within the country. The signing formed part of a larger package of defence purchases totalling roughly ₹4,106 crore, which also covers Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes, the powerful underwater weapons used by the Indian Navy.

The road to this moment began nearly five years earlier. On 23 November 2021, the Defence Acquisition Council granted the project its first formal clearance, known as Acceptance of Necessity — the government’s official green light to begin a major purchase — under the Make in India initiative. That early approval covered the satellite together with its supporting ground stations and carried an estimated cost of ₹2,236 crore. The figure has since grown to the contract value signed this week, a reminder that ambitious engineering rarely arrives cheaply or quickly.

NewSpace India Limited, which will carry the project forward, serves as the commercial arm of India’s Department of Space. Its purpose is to take the technology and services developed by the country’s space programme and make them available to government departments and private firms alike. Entrusting it with a military satellite reflects a deliberate national choice: to build sensitive defence equipment at home rather than rely on other nations.

What exactly will GSAT-7C do? Think of it as an enormous relay tower parked in the sky. Ordinary radios send signals in straight lines, which works well until a hill, a mountain range or simply the curve of the Earth gets in the way. An aircraft flying far from its base can lose touch with the ground entirely. A satellite high above the planet sees everything beneath it, so a message sent upward can be bounced back down to any corner of the country. Distance and terrain stop mattering.

The satellite’s central task is to support Software Defined Radios, or SDRs. A traditional radio is like a fixed-tuned instrument; it plays only the notes it was built for. An SDR is more like a smartphone, where software decides how the device behaves. It can change frequencies and communication settings on command, which makes it far harder for an adversary to intercept or jam, and far easier for different units to adjust to changing conditions. GSAT-7C will give these radios the long-range backbone they need to pass voice and data instantly between people who cannot see or directly reach one another.

The links it creates will tie together the many moving parts of a modern air operation: fighter jets, the airborne early warning and control aircraft that work like flying radar stations, scanning the skies and alerting pilots to threats, unmanned aircraft, and the command centres on the ground that direct them all. When information flows smoothly between these elements, they act as one team instead of scattered pieces.

There is also a quieter strategic benefit. Today, some of this communication passes through networks shared with other users or through satellite services provided by foreign countries. A dedicated Indian satellite reduces that dependence, keeping the Air Force’s conversations secure and under national control. And when normal systems fail, whether through technical breakdown or hostile action, GSAT-7C is meant to keep working, so that pilots and planners are never left in silence at the worst possible moment.

Safe and dependable communication is the foundation on which every military plan rests. Orders must be given, understood and confirmed; warnings must reach the right ears in seconds. For a country whose airmen operate across deserts, oceans and the highest mountains on Earth, a satellite built for their needs is not a luxury. It is the difference between acting together and acting alone.

The timeline stretches to the end of the decade, and years of careful engineering lie ahead. But the signature on this contract carries a promise: that when an Indian pilot speaks from the far edge of the sky, someone will always be listening.