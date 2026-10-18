Myanmar’s Resistance: From Diplomatic Setbacks To Strategic Renewal – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article argues that the Myanmar junta’s diplomatic outreach, including pursuit of a military-engineered presidency, has not resolved the underlying crisis or secured broad international legitimacy, even as some governments engage for practical security and economic reasons.

It examines claims of an “insurgency-industrial complex” around the National Unity Government, urging greater accountability within the resistance while contending that the military’s entrenched economic networks warrant greater scrutiny.

The formation of the Steering Council for the Emergence of a Federal Democratic Union (SCEF) in March 2026 is presented as an effort to improve coordination among the NUG, CRPH, and ethnic organizations, though its success remains unproven and the resistance’s prospects depend on converting setbacks into more coherent strategy.

Self-appointed President Min Aung Hlaing’s diplomatic charm offensive is drawing renewed international attention to the military’s continued dominance of Myanmar’s politics, while the resistance maintains a lower international profile despite its own overseas engagement and efforts to present an alternative political vision. Yet diplomatic access is not the same as international legitimacy, just as setbacks on the political and diplomatic fronts do not necessarily mean that the resistance has lost its strategic prospects.

Recent media coverage includes an assessment by a respected Myanmar scholar that the resistance has lost ground politically and diplomatically, though not militarily. His hypothesis of an alleged “insurgency-industrial complex” surrounding the National Unity Government (NUG) and its international support network raises questions about the resistance’s effectiveness and incentives.

These questions deserve serious examination. But a comprehensive assessment must consider the junta’s diplomatic maneuvering, the international calculations behind renewed engagement, the resistance’s own structural difficulties, and its efforts to develop a more coherent political alternative.

The Junta’s Diplomatic Roadmap Was Never a Secret

The coup leader’s pursuit of the presidency following a military-engineered electoral process is part of an effort to repackage military rule as civilian government. His claim to the presidency remains constitutionally contested, particularly because democratically elected President U Win Myint, who was unlawfully detained and remains under strict house arrest, did not constitutionally transfer power to him.

Since the 2021 coup, the self-appointed president has sought support from China, Russia, and India while exploring opportunities with the United States and Japan and exploiting divisions within ASEAN. Despite significant military setbacks, including those associated with Operation 1027, Chinese intervention helped alter the strategic environment in northern Myanmar and enabled the military to recover ground. The junta’s tactical maneuvering deserves recognition, but it does not establish that the military has resolved Myanmar’s underlying political crisis or secured broad international legitimacy.

Realpolitik: Engagement Is Not Necessarily Recognition

Governments increasingly face competing security, economic, and geopolitical interests. Engagement with the junta may serve specific objectives, from border security and the suppression of transnational crime to the protection of nationals and commercial interests. Direct contact, including by Washington, should therefore be judged by its purpose, substance, and consequences—not automatically interpreted as diplomatic recognition or a wholesale policy reversal.

Nevertheless, diplomacy is not conducted in a political vacuum. When the junta gains access to regional leaders while democratic and ethnic stakeholders struggle to secure comparable opportunities, the result is an uneven diplomatic playing field. Public meetings and official receptions can help the junta chief-turned-president project an image of international acceptance, regardless of governments’ stated reservations about recognizing his legitimacy.

This creates a dilemma for the resistance. Governments may prioritize immediate interests over democratic principles, while the junta exploits every opening to weaken its opponents’ international standing. The resistance must respond with more coherent diplomacy, clearer communication, and credible political engagement. International partners, in turn, must distinguish pragmatic contact from endorsement and assess whether their engagement advances a sustainable political settlement or merely strengthens the military’s position.

The “Insurgency-Industrial Complex” in Context

The allegation that an “insurgency-industrial complex” has developed around the resistance—including donors, exiles, diaspora communities, rights organizations, and humanitarian networks—raises legitimate questions about incentives, accountability, and effectiveness. However, the conclusion that participants in this support ecosystem are structurally invested in prolonging the conflict rather than defeating the junta and building an alternative government requires evidence. The persistence of fundraising and advocacy alone does not establish that claim.

Self-serving organizations and individuals can exist within any political movement. Fundraising and advocacy must serve the objective of political change rather than become ends in themselves. The resistance needs greater financial transparency, stronger coordination, and accountability for how resources are collected, allocated, and used. The resistance also faces a fundamental structural handicap: restricted access to legitimate international banking and financial infrastructure for humanitarian and other lawful transactions. These constraints complicate fundraising and resource allocation. They do not excuse poor accountability, but they must be considered when assessing the resistance’s operational difficulties.

Which Industry Complex Deserves Greater Scrutiny?

The “insurgency-industrial complex” hypothesis risks diverting attention from the more entrenched military-dictator-industrial complex:military conglomerates and enterprises linked to the generals’ cronies, which benefit from unchecked access to economic resources, extractive industries, procurement networks, commercial interests, and foreign-currency revenues. These networks help finance military procurement, including aviation fuel and weapons, and sustain operations against resistance forces and civilian populations.Myanmar’s people, including migrant workers whose remittances support families at home, continue to bear the costs of a political and economic system dominated by military power.

The two alleged complexes should not be treated as equivalent merely because both can be described in terms of institutional incentives. Their structures, resources, and consequences require separate examination. The central question is how economic interests sustain the conflict and what institutional changes could prevent the continued concentration of national wealth and power in military hands.

The Resistance’s Evolution: from NUG, Born Without a Silver Spoon, to SCEF, A Framework developed for Strategic Alliance

The NUG emerged in 2021 under extraordinary circumstances, following the arrest of elected leaders and the destruction of Myanmar’s democratic transition. It was a premature political birth without the institutional foundations, territorial control, and conventional resources available to an established government. This context helps explain its difficulties but does not excuse shortcomings in governance, accountability, or strategic coordination.

The resistance has since sought to overcome the limitations of its early formation through the establishment of the Steering Council for the Emergence of a Federal Democratic Union (SCEF) on March 30, 2026. The framework brings together the NUG, the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), and major ethnic resistance organizations (EROs), including the KNU, KIO, KNPP/IEC, and CNF, following years of negotiation, cooperation, and growing mutual trust. Its ambition is to establish collective, accountable leadership under “one policy, one strategy” toward a Federal Democratic Union.

SCEF must translate negotiated cooperation into effective decision-making, ensure meaningful inclusion of ethnic nationalities and other constituencies, strengthen equality and accountability, and improve coordination across political, military, and administrative fronts.

The Arakan Army (AA) is not formally part of SCEF, but its engagement with the framework and participation in the Spring Revolution Alliance (SRA) are important developments. The AA’s distinct political aspirations pose difficult questions about federal arrangements and future political accommodation. These differences should neither be overlooked nor used to dismiss the possibilities for cooperation. A credible federal future requires practical ways to reconcile different political aspirations without assuming that all resistance organizations must share identical objectives.

SCEF must also promote effective governance and civilian protection in territories under resistance control, establish transparent and sustainable financing, and allocate resources according to collectively determined strategic priorities. The council must continue pressing for financial restrictions on the junta that limit its access to international banking channels and foreign-currency reserves. At the same time, it needs a more innovative diplomatic strategy, including making a credible case to Beijing that SCEF offers a more reliable partner for China’s legitimate interests than a junta that opportunistically exploits its relationships with foreign powers. Such engagement must be grounded in SCEF’s own political objectives, not dependence on any external power.

SCEF’s formation is a beginning, not proof of success. Its credibility will depend on whether it can turn years of negotiations and mutual trust into tangible results while recognizing the distinct interests and aspirations of Myanmar’s diverse nationalities.

From Setbacks to Strategic Renewal

The resistance has recently faced political and diplomatic setbacks, as well as persistent organizational weaknesses. The junta’s diplomatic offensive presents new challenges. But setbacks are not necessarily strategic defeat. Political circumstances can change when movements learn from their mistakes, strengthen institutions, and adapt their strategies to changing conditions.

SCEF offers an opportunity to address the challenges of fragmentation that has constrained the resistance. Whether it succeeds depends on the willingness of its constituent organizations to place collective objectives above institutional competition and to demonstrate that their federal democratic vision can translate into accountable governance.

The international community faces a parallel test. Governments are entitled to pursue pragmatic interests, but neither bilateral diplomatic transactions should be mistaken for a resolution of Myanmar’s political crisis nor resistance’s efforts to build a more coherent political alternative should be disregarded.

Dismantling the military-dictator-industrial complex that has helped turn a resource-rich country into one marked by chronic poverty and conflict will require sustained political and institutional change. Building a Federal Democratic Union that offers justice, security, and opportunity to all its people will be equally demanding.

The resistance has no guarantee of success. But neither does the junta’s diplomatic charm offensive establish its victory or indefinite military dominance in Myanmar politics. The decisive question is whether Myanmar’s resistance can turn its setbacks into strategic renewal—and whether its leadership can translate collective sacrifice into a credible political alternative.