Poll: Netanyahu 41%, Gadi Eisenkot 48% Plus Arabs – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

A Maariv poll shows Arab parties rising by one seat each to a combined 14, while Likud has fallen to 18; neither the opposition nor Netanyahu’s camp is projected to secure a majority, making Arab-party support potentially decisive after the October 27 elections.

Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen has offered a parliamentary “safety net” to any anti-Netanyahu configuration, while Democrats chair Yair Golan has said an Arab party could join the next government—positions that expose differences among opposition leaders.

Only one-third of Israelis want Netanyahu to remain prime minister, and a majority of Jewish Israelis favor a state inquiry into the October 7 failures and legislation to conscript the ultra-Orthodox.

A Maariv poll shows the Arab parties each gained one seat over the past week, bringing their combined total to 14 seats. By contrast, Likud has lost two seats, falling to just 18.

Arab Israelis, making up 21% of Israel’s population, have faced long-standing low voter turnout compared to the Jewish majority. But things will change this election. Israel’s Supreme Court unanimously overturned the election panel’s ban on Arab parties and 38 parties are competing for 120 seats in the Knesset; only about 11 of them are expected to enter parliament, and then one candidate needs to pull together a viable coalition including Arab parties.

Opposition front runner Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party has opened up a significant lead over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, but neither camp is projected to win a majority in the Knesset, according to a new poll by The Times of Israel. So no government without Arab support.

Only one-third of Israelis want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in office after the upcoming October 27 Knesset elections, according to a Hebrew University survey.And a clear majority of Jewish Israelis want a state commission of inquiry into the failings surrounding the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led invasion of the country, as well as legislation to conscript the ultra-Orthodox community into the army.

The Arab Joint List will provide a parliamentary safety net to any government seeking to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the election, party leader Yousef Jabareen declared in a Saturday evening video statement. “After the election, we will impose our terms on any political configuration in Israel,” Jabareen said, “We have complete freedom of action, without restrictions, to replace the Netanyahu government, and we will use every tool at our disposal,” he said. “We will serve as a safety net, but first and foremost, a safety net for our own public.”

Yair Golan, chair of the left-wing Democrats party, said that an Arab party could be part of the next government, exposing a fault line among opposition leaders less than a day after they met to coordinate their campaigns and pledged not to attack one another ahead of the October 27 election. “We believe that an Arab party can be part of the government. It is natural, right, appropriate and democratic,” Golan told the Kan public broadcaster. Golan added that such a partnership would represent “genuine change after years of incitement.”

A declaration by the mainly Arab Joint List that it is prepared to provide an electoral “safety net” for any anti-Netanyahu coalition, notes that this appears to be a message to opposition front-runner Gadi Eisenkot, who is adamant that he does not seek the support of Arab parties — but may need backing from Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am party, and the Joint List too, if he is to unseat Netanyahu.

Ra’am, which was part of a government that briefly unseated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2021-22, is generally seen as more moderate than the other major Arab-led party, the Joint List. Golan, as opposed to the other opposition chiefs, has repeatedly advocated partnering with Ra’am, calling on the other opposition leaders to recognize Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas as a “legitimate partner.”

Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party slammed Golan’s remarks, alleging that they reveal the opposition’s intentions to form a government backed by Arab parties. The party repeated its campaign refrain: “Eisenkot will form a left-wing government with Yair Golan, Liberman, Bennett and the Arab parties.”