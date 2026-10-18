Racism Tells Us More About The Racist Than Its Target – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article uses New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ July 29 parliamentary remark telling Chinese-born Green MP Lawrence Xu-Nan to “go back to your own country” as an illustration of how racist statements expose the speaker’s prejudices rather than defining the target’s belonging.

It traces modern racial categories to colonial justifications for conquest and slavery, notes that genetic variation does not align with racial lines, and argues that such categories persist in citizenship laws, immigration rules, and political instincts to divide insiders from outsiders.

Drawing on Malaysian examples such as Ketuanan Melayu and long-standing Bumiputera policies, the piece contends that societies should be judged by how their institutions treat minorities and that individuals need not internalize the inferiority assigned by racist judgments.

When New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters told Chinese-born Green MP Lawrence Xu-Nan to “go back to your own country” in Parliament on July 29, he revealed far more about himself than about the MP he was attacking.

Xu-Nan was born in Tianjin and moved to New Zealand as a child in 1994. Responding to heckling during a debate on the country’s Covid-19 response, Peters told him he had “come here five minutes ago”.

“Go back to your own country. That’s where they lie like a flatfish, but they don’t lie like that here,” Peters said. “This is called a democracy, unlike what you’re used to. Go back to where you’ve come from, you loudmouth.”

None of this was an argument about the MP’s work in Parliament. Indeed, it was an attempt to discredit him by pointing to where he was born and casting doubt on whether he belongs, and Peters has since stood by the remarks, with his ministry saying they were aimed at “defending New Zealand’s democracy”. Even Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, his coalition partner, called them “inappropriate attention-seeking comments”.

China’s embassy lodged an official complaint on July 30, and ambassador Wang Xiaolong wrote on X that while he preferred to stay out of domestic politics, “suffice it to say, sometimes, a statement says more about the person that makes it than anything or anybody else.”

That observation carries a lesson that goes well beyond one politician, one country or one racist remark, because the person who makes a racist statement exposes their own prejudices, while the person targeted is under no obligation to accept the identity or inferiority being forced on them.

That said, racism persists because some people still believe their ancestry, skin colour or culture gives them a superior claim over others. So why are people racist? Is it due to what they have been taught to believe about themselves and about everyone else?

A man-made idea

Racism, indeed, did not exist for most of human history. People fought over land, water, trade and power for thousands of years, and they did so whether their enemies looked like them or not, as neighbouring kingdoms of the same stock waged war on one another just as readily as they fought strangers from afar. What drove those conflicts was control, and it was control, too, that eventually gave birth to the idea of race.

Race, as we understand it today, is a man-made idea. The modern habit of sorting humanity into fixed racial categories took hold from the 16th century onwards, as European empires expanded across oceans and sought to justify conquest, slavery and colonial rule.

Declaring the conquered to be inferior by birth made it far easier to rule, enslave and dispossess them without troubling the conscience. Closer to home, imperial Japan claimed to “liberate” its Asian neighbours even as it placed the Japanese at the top of its own racial order, which shows that the habit was never Europe’s alone. Scientists, meanwhile, have shown that human genetic variation does not fall neatly along racial lines. Race is therefore better understood as a social classification to which people have attached meanings, hierarchies and political consequences.

That said, the categories drawn up by empires did not vanish when the empires retreated. They hardened into the citizenship laws and immigration policies of modern states, and they live on in the instinct to divide people into those who belong and those who must justify their presence, which is precisely the instinct Peters reached for in Parliament.

Although most historians and archaeologists have dismissed the idea, some independent researchers have argued that Chinese seafarers reached New Zealand before the Māori. Indeed, ancient DNA has traced the deeper ancestry of the Māori, like that of other Austronesian peoples, back through Taiwan to Neolithic communities on the coast of what is now Fujian some 8,000 years ago, which only goes to show how little the categories of “native” and “foreign” can bear when we follow any people far enough back.

New Zealand’s own history makes Peters’ remark all the more curious. Māori arrived in Aotearoa from Polynesia in the 13th century, while large-scale European settlement came much later, accelerating in the 19th century. Yet it was the British Crown that came to govern the country after the Treaty of Waitangi was signed with Māori chiefs in 1840, which shows that arriving first has never decided who holds power there.

Peters himself is of Māori and Scottish descent, which makes his insistence on where someone comes from all the more striking, since his own lineage joins the voyagers who settled Aotearoa some 700 years ago with the settlers who arrived from Scotland far more recently, and since Māori know better than most what it means to be made to feel lesser in their own land.

Xu-Nan was born in China but now calls New Zealand home and serves in its Parliament. If arriving first has never settled who holds power in New Zealand, why, then, should his birthplace or ancestry matter when he takes part in the country’s parliamentary debate as a citizen?

The philosophy we inherit

Chinese civilisation has spent thousands of years developing traditions of ethical conduct, self-cultivation and social harmony. Confucian thought places great weight on ren, or humaneness, alongside the cultivation of moral character and the duties people owe one another, which offers a very different starting point from the belief that one race is born to dominate another.

None of this means Chinese history has been free of prejudice, hierarchy or discrimination, since no civilisation can be understood through its ideals alone. Still, its philosophical traditions should not be dismissed simply because individuals have at times failed to live up to them.

A society’s moral teachings matter because they shape the values people are encouraged to uphold, the behaviour they accept and the standards by which they judge themselves. It is therefore not good enough to answer every discussion of racism with the reflexive claim that every society has its racists. That may well be true, but it sidesteps the more important discussions of whether societies differ in the values they teach, the prejudices they tolerate and the institutions they build.

When prejudice becomes policy

Malaysia, uncomfortably, offers its own example. Racism here is not confined to insults hurled at strangers or careless remarks made in public, as it can also be embedded in political language, institutional structures and the way opportunities are shared out.

The idea of Ketuanan Melayu, or Malay supremacy, goes to the heart of the matter by turning a racial category into a measure of belonging, as though being listed as a certain race should bring advantages that other citizens are denied when every citizen ought to be afforded equal dignity.

The Federal Constitution contains special provisions for the Malays and the natives of Sabah and Sarawak, with Article 153 safeguarding their special position. Although it also protects the legitimate interests of other communities, the reach and present-day application of the policies built on it remain the subject of public debate, and for many Malaysians who fall outside its scope, they have become increasingly hard to justify. Surprisingly, the New Economic Policy, which was designed to uplift the Malays and other Bumiputera, or “sons of the soil”, was meant to run for only 20 years from 1971, yet its approach has persisted in one form or another for more than five decades. There has been little political will to replace it with something fairer to all.

The trouble begins when protecting one community’s interests becomes an excuse to treat other citizens as less deserving of opportunity or less truly Malaysian. A Chinese Malaysian should not have to prove a higher degree of patriotism to earn the right to belong, and an Indian Malaysian should not be made to feel that generations of residence, contribution and citizenship count for less because of where their forebears came from.

More recently, the Dewan Rakyat reignited the debate on who gets to be Malay. In a written reply on October 12, the Home Minister told a backbencher that a Muslim foreign national who marries a Malaysian of Malay descent does not become Malay, since their ethnicity remains based on their original descent. The answer was obvious to most, although the backbencher’s query did not go far enough, because the minister also confirmed that a child born of such a marriage can be registered under either parent’s ethnicity, which means the child of a foreign parent and a Malay parent may well be listed as Malay.

This has long been the racial engineering that has allowed many Indian Muslims and Chinese Muslims to become Malay through marriage, first under the Federal Constitution, which defines a Malay as a person who professes Islam, habitually speaks Malay and conforms to Malay custom, among other conditions, and then through their children, who are recognised as Malay in full.

I have a rather peculiar story to share. An Indian Muslim friend of mine was born to Indian Muslim parents but somehow ended up registered as Malay, and to cut a long story short, she identifies as Indian when she visits the Indian subcontinent and as Malay when she is back home. That is how messy race and ethnicity have become once religion turns into the backbone of identity, and in my opinion, it is a tragedy and a source of trauma for those caught in between, who are left unsure how to define themselves.

The same principle holds elsewhere, and Western politicians who cast doubt on the belonging of citizens with immigrant backgrounds should be held to account for the prejudice their words make respectable. Indeed, racism does not become acceptable because of who is voicing it, nor does it turn harmless when it is dressed up as patriotism, tradition or the protection of a majority.

Refusing to accept the insult

There is another side to racism that deserves attention, and that is the power we hand to other people’s judgements over our own sense of worth.

When someone makes a racist remark, the natural reaction may be anger, humiliation or the urge to hit back, and there is nothing unreasonable about being angry at an injustice. That said, we need not accept the premise the insult rests on, since it is entirely possible to recognise prejudice without taking it into ourselves.

We can refuse to see ourselves through the eyes of someone who thinks us inferior, walk away from an abusive encounter without believing we have lost, and challenge discrimination when it matters without making the approval of the person discriminating against us a condition of our dignity.

None of this amounts to tolerating racism or staying silent in the face of injustice, as racist behaviour can have real consequences and may well call for confrontation, a formal report or legal action. What matters is refusing to let another person’s prejudice decide who we are, so that a racist may go on believing we are inferior while that belief remains theirs to carry and never becomes ours.

Homo Divisor

A civilisation cannot be measured simply by its age, its achievements or the wisdom of its philosophers. It must also be judged by how its people treat those they see as different, and by whether its institutions reflect the ethical principles it claims to hold.

Chinese philosophical traditions deserve to be examined on their own merits rather than waved away through lazy comparisons. Western societies, for their part, must confront their own histories of racial hierarchy and the persistence of exclusionary politics, while Malaysia must reckon with the consequences of racialised political power and ask whether the promise of equal citizenship is being honoured in practice.

None of these matters can be settled by declaring one people inherently virtuous and another inherently prejudiced, because such a claim would simply reproduce the habit of collective judgement that anti-racist thinking is meant to challenge. Surprisingly often, though, the fear of generalising stops us from scrutinising dominant ideologies, comparing institutional outcomes or asking why certain forms of prejudice become politically acceptable, and that silence serves no one.

Penang Institute executive director Datuk Dr Ooi Kee Beng, in his presentation “Shifting Mankind’s Self-image”, argued that humanity needed a new way of understanding itself beyond dominant self-images like Homo Sapiens, man the wise and rational, and Homo Economicus, man the maximiser of self-benefits, and coined the term Homo Praedo, man the predator, the plunderer and the pillager, as the opposite of Homo Artifex, man the creator.

To his list, I would add Homo Divisor, or man the divider, who draws lines between peoples so that some may rule over others, and who has learnt that dividing people by skin colour, ancestry or faith is often the easiest way to plunder them without a fight. Indeed, where Homo Praedo takes by force, Homo Divisor takes by persuasion, convincing one group that it is more deserving than another until the plundering seems not only acceptable but righteous.

When a politician tells a Chinese-born colleague to go home, the right response is not to doubt the colleague’s belonging but to challenge the worldview that makes such a remark possible. Only then can Homo Divisor lose the power to dictate the terms of belonging to minorities. In the end, the divider, the racist, reveals his own limitations, and the person he targets need not inherit them.

A society, meanwhile, reveals its character not only through the philosophy it celebrates but through the dignity it extends to those who do not belong to its majority.