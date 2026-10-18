Russia–Ukraine: Peace For Show, War As Usual – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

Efforts by President Trump and other actors including Turkey, Egypt, and India to secure an energy ceasefire have failed, with Ukraine—backed by the EU, UK, and Canada—rejecting demands to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Nearly five years into the war, Russia has not achieved its strategic objectives; its attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure are assessed as unlikely to produce decisive military gains, while Ukrainian strikes continue to degrade Russian refining capacity.

The article expects intensified diplomatic initiatives, including possible U.S. pressure for a Putin–Zelensky meeting at the G20 in Miami, but anticipates that mutual energy strikes will continue, the front line will see only minor changes, and civilian suffering will not compel a settlement.

US President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Russia and Ukraine into agreeing to an energy ceasefire have failed. Attempts by other global actors, including Turkey, Egypt, and India, to persuade Moscow and Kyiv to reduce hostilities have also proved fruitless. What lies ahead for the two adversaries in the coming period?

Firmly backed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, and several other Western allies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has openly rejected Trump’s demand that Kyiv halt strikes on Russian oil refineries. Despite reports that Elon Musk, a close ally of the US president, has proposed restricting Starlink access in Ukraine, Kyiv remains determined to resist pressure from Washington to reach a deal that could serve Moscow’s interests.

Policymakers in Ukraine are fully aware that even if the US severely limits its aid to Ukraine, such a move is unlikely to have a decisive effect on the battlefield situation. The reason for their apparent lack of concern lies not only in Europe’s continued support for Kyiv, but also in the approach the Kremlin has taken to the war in Ukraine.

Nearly five years after launching its invasion, Moscow remains far from achieving its strategic objectives in Ukraine. Russia’s daily missile and drone strikes on shopping malls, residential neighborhoods, gas stations, and other civilian infrastructure across Ukraine have failed to deliver any decisive military advantage against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Kremlin’s ongoing campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, particularly power transformers at electricity substations, is undoubtedly intended to inflict severe hardship on the civilian population, but is unlikely to have any decisive impact on the Ukrainian military’s operational capabilities. To make significant gains in Ukraine, Moscow would first need to fundamentally change its military and political approach to the conflict – something that does not seem particularly plausible at this point.

Even Russia’s recent attempts to damage bridges in Kyiv seem to have been more a “demonstration of force” than a serious effort to disrupt Ukrainian military logistics. Ukraine, on the other hand, remains determined, despite Trump’s warnings, to knock out Russian oil refineries, knowing that such strikes could have far-reaching consequences for the Russian economy.

That, however, does not mean that Russia’s overall situation is catastrophic, at least for the time being. The very fact that the Kremlin was willing to reach a diesel deal with Washington suggests that some of Russia’s oil-refining capacity remains intact. Moreover, Moscow continues to export crude oil to its largest buyers, including China and India, generating a steady stream of revenue for the Russian budget.

However, in the long term, the ease with which Ukraine damages, if not completely destroys, Russian energy infrastructure and logistics facilities makes the current situation unsustainable for Moscow. Faced with this reality, the Kremlin seems to be looking for a way to, if not end the conflict, at least freeze it on terms that would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to save face. But that is easier said than done.

Efforts by Trump and other international actors to broker a ceasefire were publicly welcomed by senior Russian officials. For Moscow, however, accepting a freeze in the conflict under the current circumstances would mean giving Ukraine time to rearm, regroup, and prepare for renewed fighting. That is why Russian officials repeatedly emphasize that they are seeking “a sustainable and just peace” rather than a mere truce.

Although foreign actors are undoubtedly aware of these realities, their repeated ceasefire and peace initiatives help them achieve at least two objectives: strengthening their standing on the international stage by portraying themselves as “peacemakers” and boosting their leaders’ approval ratings at home. Thus, as drone and missile strikes in Ukraine and Russia intensify, international players are expected to step up their diplomatic efforts to bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table.

In the coming weeks, Trump is likely to step up pressure on Putin to attend the G20 summit in Miami in mid-December and meet with Zelensky on the sidelines, despite the Kremlin having dismissed the prospect of such a meeting as “impossible.” Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine will almost certainly continue striking each other’s energy facilities, while the overall situation along the frontline will remain largely unchanged, with only minor tactical gains that are unlikely to have a significant impact on the outcome of the war.

Civilians on both sides, however, will continue to suffer, particularly during the winter months. Yet in wars – which, as the famous Prussian military theorist Carl von Clausewitz argued, are a continuation of politics by other means – civilian suffering is often treated as collateral damage or used as an instrument of pressure against the adversary. Therefore, in the present climate, no humanitarian tragedy is likely to compel Moscow and Kyiv to bring the conflict to an end.