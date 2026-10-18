Sergey Lavrov’s Warning on Afghan Sanctuaries Echoes What Islamabad Has Said For Years – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

At a 16 October security conference in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that terrorist groups maintain camps on Afghan soil and use it as a launching pad against neighboring countries, an assessment that aligns with Pakistan’s long-standing claims.

Independent monitors, including a December 2025 UN report estimating 6,000 TTP fighters in Afghanistan and the 2026 Global Terrorism Index ranking the TTP third-deadliest, reinforce concerns that Kabul continues to reject language linking Afghanistan to terrorism.

The article argues that terrorism from Afghan territory should be treated as a collective SCO and Moscow Format problem, with economic integration conditioned on verifiable counterterrorism commitments rather than left as a bilateral issue with Pakistan.

When Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed a security conference on Central Asia and Afghanistan in Moscow on 16 October, he said what Pakistani officials have argued for years. Terrorist groups, he told delegates, maintain camps and strongholds on Afghan soil and use that territory to threaten their neighbors. Coming from a diplomat who otherwise champions engagement with the Taliban, the assessment carries weight. For Pakistan, which has absorbed the heaviest losses, it vindicates a position that Kabul continues to reject.

Lavrov was unusually specific. He said that a significant presence of terrorist and extremist groups remains in Afghan areas bordering Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, complete with training camps. Militants try to enter Central Asian states disguised as refugees or tourists. He described a terrorist “Internationale” across the Panj River, made up of fighters of Central Asian, North Caucasian and Uyghur origin who gained combat experience in the Middle East and Africa. They are supported, he said, by radical preachers, underground madrasas and online propaganda. Afghanistan, he warned, is being used as a launching pad, with weapons and drugs smuggled out through the region. He added that Russian intelligence services share this assessment.

His list centered on Islamic State’s Khorasan branch and foreign fighters. But the mechanism he describes is the one Islamabad describes: safe ground, trained militants and cross-border infiltration.

Moscow’s own diplomacy lends support. The eighth Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan, held on 5 October, ended without a joint statement. Russia’s special envoy said the Taliban objected to language that referred to Afghanistan too extensively in connection with terrorism. Pakistan’s Foreign Office says the Taliban delegation refused terrorism wording it had accepted a year earlier. It is hard to square Kabul’s resistance to such language with the threat Lavrov himself laid out.

Independent monitors point the same way. A UN Security Council monitoring report in December 2025 estimated that the TTP kept around 6,000 fighters in Afghanistan, particularly in Khost, Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktika and Paktia, and separate UN reporting has raised concerns about weapons transfers and the TTP’s access to advanced military equipment. The 2026 Global Terrorism Index ranked the TTP as the world’s third-deadliest terrorist organization in 2025. After every passing day, it’s becoming hard to deny that Afghanistan is harboring the terrorists.

Pakistan has borne the cost. Its special representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, told the Moscow meeting that more than 4,700 Pakistanis have been killed by terrorism emanating from Afghanistan over the past three years. Islamabad’s response has been military. Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq began on 26 February, and the army says it will continue until the safe havens are eliminated. On 11 October, security forces reported killing 12 militants and Afghan Taliban personnel attempting to cross into Kurram. Kabul denies sheltering the groups and accuses Pakistan of relying on force, and casualty claims on both sides are disputed. Pakistan’s diplomatic demand has been for verifiable, written assurances that Afghan soil will not be used for terrorism.

If Lavrov’s sanctuary logic holds for Tajikistan’s border, it holds for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Three policy implications follow. First, terrorism from Afghan territory should be treated as a collective problem for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Moscow Format, not a bilateral dispute. Lavrov himself wants the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group resumed, which would be a natural venue for pressing for monitored action against all groups, including the TTP and the Baloch Liberation Army. Second, the economic integration Moscow champions for Afghanistan should be tied to verifiable counterterrorism commitments. Third, the cost to Moscow’s own connectivity goals should be acknowledged. Pakistan has kept its Afghan border crossings closed to trade since October 2025, disrupting a key route into Central Asia, and reopening them depends on security guarantees.

Lavrov called for a comprehensive response and a pooling of the capacities of Eurasia’s regional bodies. But collective security cannot be selective. A framework that acknowledges the threats facing Russia and Central Asia while treating those facing Pakistan as a bilateral matter would lack credibility. The next test comes in Minsk on 3-4 November, at the Eurasian Security Conference. If Russia’s own description of the threat is taken seriously, the region’s answer must address a sanctuary that endangers all of its members.