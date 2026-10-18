Southeast Asian Voices In China-ASEAN Relations: Pathway To Peace In The South China Seas – A Malaysia Perspective

Key Takeaways:

At the 2nd Diliman Dialogue, ASEAN scholars concluded that peace in the South China Sea is inseparable from ASEAN’s relationship with China, and Malaysia’s experience shows that territorial disputes can be managed without dominating the broader bilateral relationship.

Malaysia has maintained stable ties with China across multiple governments, exemplified by projects such as the East Coast Rail Link, while simultaneously preserving strategic neutrality and strong economic links with the United States in semiconductors and the digital economy.

The article argues that ASEAN centrality—engaging all major powers without choosing sides—offers the most effective pathway to prevent great-power rivalry from undermining regional unity and diplomacy.

At the recent 2nd Diliman Dialogue, ASEAN scholars gathered to discuss a question of growing strategic importance: how can Southeast Asia chart a pathway to peace in the South China Sea amid intensifying geopolitical competition?

One conclusion stands out: peace and stability in the South China Sea are inseparable from ASEAN’s relationship with China. While territorial disputes remain a source of tension, the broader relationship offers significant opportunities for cooperation, economic development, and regional stability. Malaysia’s experience provides useful insights into how these competing interests can be managed.

Malaysia–China Relations: Looking Beyond the Disputes

Malaysia has long maintained strong ties with China. In 2024, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The resilience of this relationship is noteworthy. Between 2018 and 2022, Malaysia experienced considerable political turnover, with five prime ministers in five years. Yet the bilateral relationship with China remained broadly stable.

This continuity reflects a recognition among Malaysia’s political leadership that relations with China are too important to be hostage to short-term political developments.

To be sure, Malaysia–China relations are not without complications. Malaysian domestic politics is shaped by ethnic and religious considerations, including the sometimes-contentious relationship between the Malay-Muslim majority and the ethnic Chinese community. Nevertheless, these dynamics have not fundamentally altered Malaysia’s approach to China. The broader assessment remains that engagement with China has delivered significant economic and strategic benefits.

This pragmatic outlook also informs Malaysia’s management of overlapping territorial and maritime claims with China in the South China Sea. Malaysia has not abandoned its sovereign rights, but it has sought to manage disagreements without allowing them to overwhelm the wider relationship. Disputes must be addressed, but they should not define the entirety of bilateral ties.

The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) illustrates the benefits of engagement. Beyond improving connectivity, the China-built railway is intended to spread economic opportunities from Malaysia’s more developed west coast to the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia. Such projects demonstrate why constructive relations with China matter to Malaysia’s development ambitions.

Strategic Neutrality: Engaging Both East and West

A second factor underpinning Malaysia’s approach is its longstanding commitment to non-alignment and strategic autonomy. As a member of the Non-Aligned Movement, Malaysia seeks constructive relations with major powers rather than being drawn into competing geopolitical camps. Its extensive trade and investment ties with both China and Western economies reflect the practical value of this approach.

The United States, in particular, has played an instrumental role in Malaysia’s industrial development. American companies, including Intel and Texas Instruments, have helped establish Malaysia as an important manufacturing hub, particularly in semiconductors. More recently, investments by technology companies such as Nvidia and Meta have reinforced Malaysia’s growing importance in the digital economy.

Malaysia’s engagement with Washington has not been without differences. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has criticized US support for Israel and highlighted the plight of the Palestinian people. Yet these disagreements have not prevented continued engagement with the United States. This reflects a broader strategic calculation: differences on particular issues need not preclude cooperation where interests converge.

For the same reason, Malaysia must be cautious about initiatives that could compel countries to choose sides in the US–China rivalry. US-led efforts such as Pax Silica have raised concerns about emerging technological and economic divisions between the two powers. For Malaysia, open and inclusive international cooperation is preferable to arrangements that risk deepening geopolitical fragmentation.

ASEAN Centrality and the Pathway to Peace

Strategic neutrality matters not only for Malaysia but also for ASEAN. Southeast Asian countries have little to gain from allowing great-power rivalry to dictate their strategic choices. Taking sides risks undermining ASEAN unity and weakening its central role in shaping the regional order.

ASEAN centrality is more than a diplomatic slogan. It means that issues affecting Southeast Asia should be addressed through regional institutions and processes, rather than determined primarily by competing powers elsewhere. If ASEAN loses its ability to convene, mediate, and shape regional discussions, decisions affecting Southeast Asia could increasingly be made in Washington, Beijing, or Tokyo, leaving ASEAN members to bear the consequences.

The 2nd Diliman Dialogue underscored the importance of peaceful resolution as the pathway for addressing territorial disputes. Peace requires sustained diplomacy, restraint, and open channels of communication, even when fundamental disagreements remain.

For Malaysia, the lesson is clear: defending sovereignty and maintaining constructive relations are not mutually exclusive. Both can be pursued through pragmatic diplomacy, strategic autonomy, and a commitment to international law and peaceful dispute settlement.

Ultimately, peace in the South China Sea will depend not only on how claimants manage competing interests, but also on whether ASEAN can preserve its unity and engage both China and the United States constructively. By looking beyond immediate disputes, resisting pressure to choose sides, and keeping ASEAN at the center of regional diplomacy, Southeast Asia can help ensure that great-power competition does not define its future.

The pathway to peace begins with a simple but consequential principle: engage all, preserve ASEAN’s autonomy, and never allow disputes to close the door to diplomacy.