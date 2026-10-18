The Horn Of Africa States: Somalia’s Pivot Away From A Fragmenting Horn – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article argues that the East African Community’s recent expansions—incorporating Somalia in 2024 and the Democratic Republic of Congo—have produced asymmetrical economic outcomes, with Somali firms displaced by regional goods and Congolese mineral wealth flowing eastward while institutional capacity remains strained.

In the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia’s maritime ambitions, post-Tigray economic fragility, and renewed tensions with Eritrea have escalated into severed diplomatic ties and border skirmishes, compounding risks from Sudan’s war and strained relations with Egypt over the Nile.

Somalia’s ongoing federal-state fragmentation and constitutional disputes further undermine regional stability, leading the author to conclude that infrastructure and integration will not deliver prosperity without political trust, respect for sovereignty, and accountable governance.

For the better part of two years, the diplomats gathered at the East African Community’s headquarters in Arusha have been telling anyone who would listen that history is in the making. They are not entirely wrong. In the grand tapestry of African integration, the recent expansion of this economic bloc is nothing short of audacious. But as any seasoned observer of emerging markets will tell you, there is a razor-thin line between visionary statecraft and geopolitical overreach. Today, from the shores of Mogadishu to the dense rainforests of the Congo Basin, that line is being blurred beyond recognition.

Consider Somalia, which deposited its instrument of EAC ratification to much fanfare in early 2024. Two years into this corporate-style merger, the ledger is mixed. On paper, Mogadishu gained a consumer market of over 300 million people and a chance to anchor its fractured economy to regional heavyweights. In return, the EAC inherited an over 3,000-kilometre Indian Ocean coastline and nearly another million square kilomters of an exclusive economic zone , a maritime prize that landlocked neighbors had coveted for decades. As one cynical regional analyst quipped at a recent Nairobi forum, “Somalia brought the ocean to the table, but it also brought the seating arrangements of an active volcano.”

What the analyst missed, however, is that neither proposition has delivered much in practice: Somali traders have yet to benefit meaningfully from the promise of a vast regional market, particularly given the country’s lack of a manufacturing base, while access to the sea has yet to translate into tangible gains for the region’s roughly 300 million people.

The economic reality has proven sharply asymmetrical. Somalia’s’s nascent domestic enterprises, still fragile after decades of civil conflict, have found themselves utterly exposed. Highly competitive, subsidized manufactured goods from Kenya and Tanzania have flooded the local market, turning integration into an exercise in domestic displacement.

Meanwhile, the administrative machinery required to implement the EAC’s Common External Tariff has placed an unbearable strain on a Somali treasury that remains largely dependent on foreign donor aid. It is a classic case of institutional overreach: a state struggling to police its own borders is now expected to seamlessly manage a complex multinational customs union.

Further west, this rapid expansion has triggered acute institutional anxiety. The admission of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was supposed to create an economic super-corridor stretching from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic. Instead, the physical manifestation of East African logistics corridors, the Northern and Central Transport Routes, has run headlong into Central Africa’s historic neuroses.

To the political elite in Kinshasa, these roads look less like arteries of shared prosperity and more like institutionalized siphon tubes. The deployment, friction, and subsequent withdrawal of the EAC Regional Force left deep scars. There is a pervasive, well-founded fear that these transport networks are permanently decoupling the resource-rich eastern provinces from the central government’s control. Valuable minerals, coltan, timber, and gold are not flowing west toward Congolese ports; they are tracking east toward Mombasa and Dar es Salaam, leaving behind little more than tax leakage and hollowed-out local industries. As a prominent Congolese economist observed, “We wanted an infrastructure bridge, but what we got was an economic conveyor belt running in only one direction,” delivering value outward while leaving little behind, vanishing into the ether.

And if the EAC’s expansion mimics the awkward growing pains of a corporate conglomerate, the internal dynamics of the Horn of Africa States resemble a catastrophic board-room coup. Here, the diplomatic optimism that briefy flourished a few years ago has completely evaporated, replaced by systemic elite corruption and staggering political miscalculations.

The primary driver of this ruin is a toxic combination of economic mismanagement, domestic fragility, and naked geopolitical ambition. In Addis Ababa, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has spent years prioritising costly vanity projects, prestige real estate, and sophisticated drone fleets at the expense of macroeconomic stability and a pragmatic, negotiated framework for maritime access, whether through integrated economic arrangements or commercial agreements with coastal states, whose territory and territorial waters, Ethiopia has no inherent right to claim.

The devastation wrought by the 2020–2022 Tigray War further depleted the country’s foreign exchange reserves, fuelled inflation, and accelerated currency depreciation. Now, with renewed conflict threatening to engulf the country once again, Ethiopia risks being consumed by a political and military wildfire whose consequences could extend far beyond its borders.

Cash-strapped and increasingly hemmed in by its own domestic and geopolitical constraints, Addis Ababa has pursued sovereign access to the sea with an urgency that has alarmed its neighbours. Its unilateral approach has unsettled the entire Horn of Africa, placing particular pressure on the region’s three smaller coastal states, Eritrea, Djibouti, and Somalia, which have compelling reasons to resist any attempt to recast maritime access as a question of unilateral entitlement rather than negotiated cooperation. What Ethiopia presents as a strategic necessity risks being perceived by its neighbours as an assertion of regional hegemony.

The repercussions extend well beyond the immediate neighbourhood. Ethiopia’s maritime ambitions have further strained relations with Egypt, already locked in a bitter dispute with Addis Ababa over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and the management of the Nile’s waters. To the west, Sudan’s devastating war adds another combustible dimension to the crisis, amid allegations that the United Arab Emirates has channelled support to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) through Ethiopian territory. If substantiated, such reports would underscore the danger of Ethiopia becoming further enmeshed in the proxy rivalries and competing security agendas tearing the region apart.

The result is a dangerous strategic paradox: a country in urgent need of economic stabilisation, internal reconciliation, and regional cooperation is pursuing a geopolitical agenda that risks deepening its isolation, aggravating its domestic vulnerabilities, and turning the quest for maritime access into a flashpoint for wider regional confrontation.

The final domino to fall has been the complete collapse of the Asmara-Addis axis. Eritrea’s Isaias Afewerke, who fought alongside Ethiopia during the Tigray conflict, interpreted Addis Ababa’s aggressive Red Sea rhetoric as a direct threat to his own coastline. By late 2026, the cold peace shattered entirely. Formal diplomatic ties have been severed, ambassadors expelled, and active cross-border military skirmishes have broken out along the northern border. This dangerous standoff has now fused with the devastating civil war in neighboring Sudan, threatening to turn the entire Horn into a proxy-driven battleground.

Somalia’s political crisis continues with no end in sight, as the principal protagonists remain entrenched in irreconcilable positions, leaving little room for compromise or a negotiated settlement. Somaliland remains steadfast in its pursuit of independence, while several of Somalia’s federal member states are increasingly mired in political fragmentation, institutional paralysis, and open defiance of the federal government in Mogadishu. The crisis extends beyond political disagreements, encompassing renewed armed insurgencies, deteriorating federal-state relations, and a widening breakdown of confidence in the country’s already fragile system of governance.

At the heart of this turmoil lies the federal government’s diminishing capacity to preserve the delicate institutional arrangements underpinning the Somali state. Rather than consolidating national cohesion through inclusive dialogue and negotiated consensus, the centre appears increasingly preoccupied with extending its political tenure beyond the expiry of its mandate nearly six months ago. Its insistence on advancing a new constitution drafted under the direction of the incumbent administration has further deepened suspicions that constitutional reform is being used less as an instrument of national reconciliation than as a vehicle for political self-preservation, an institutional framework tailored to fit the ambitions of those currently in power.

The resulting impasse has pushed Somalia deeper into a cycle of political fragmentation, mutual distrust, and institutional erosion. At a moment when the country urgently needs a credible constitutional settlement, a functioning federal compact, and a unified response to its security challenges, the pursuit of unilateral political advantage risks unravelling the fragile architecture of the Somali state itself. Unless the principal actors abandon maximalist positions in favour of genuine negotiation, the country’s unresolved disputes may evolve from a crisis of political legitimacy into an even more profound crisis of state cohesion.

Eritrea, despite being hermetic under a one man rule for a long period now, is never absent from the Horn of Africa States political maneuvers and under the current war in Ethiopia and its almost unreconcialable nature, it appears to becoming the center of attention as its ports seem to be the direct target of Ethiopia’s sea access ambitions, although other countries are not safe either.

Djibouti, the smallest country of the region is wedged in between Eritrea and Ethiopia, two countries almost at war, raising the concerns of the international community. But it also faces the Yemen conflict on the other side of the barely 30 km maritime waters separating it from Arabia in the now Gate of Tears and Fears, where thousands of Yemenis are crossing regularly to escape the war consuming their country.

The future of East, Horn, and Central Africa depends not merely on the scale of its infrastructure investments or the ambition of its regional integration agenda, but on the political will to build a foundation of trust, accountability, and mutual respect. International partnerships can provide the capital, technology, and expertise necessary to unlock the region’s vast economic potential, but they cannot substitute for responsible governance or resolve conflicts rooted in competing territorial ambitions and entrenched systems of resource exploitation.

For regional integration to deliver meaningful and lasting prosperity, governments must demonstrate that cooperation extends beyond diplomatic declarations and commercial agreements to include respect for sovereignty, equitable resource management, and a genuine commitment to shared development. Without these fundamental guarantees, connectivity will continue to facilitate the movement of goods and capital without securing the peace and stability necessary for sustainable growth.

The ultimate measure of regional integration, therefore, is not how many borders its highways cross, but whether the states connected by those highways can establish the political trust and institutional integrity required to turn geographic proximity into collective prosperity.