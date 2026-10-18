Turkmenistan Making Moves To Diversify Energy Exports

Key Takeaways:

Turkmengaz Deputy Chairman Myrat Archayev said the first section of the TAPI pipeline to Herat is about 80 percent complete and should finish by the end of 2026, with the second section through southern Afghanistan prioritized in 2027, though no firm date was given for gas reaching South Asia.

Archayev also described a long-discussed trans-Caspian pipeline as “a priority,” marking a shift from earlier reluctance, while noting that China remains the main buyer of Turkmen gas and that Western investment in equipment and technology remains welcome.

Remaining obstacles for a trans-Caspian route include seabed delimitation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, financing, and volumes, even as bilateral ties have strengthened and new regional energy discoveries could support the project’s viability.

(Eurasianet) — Turkmenistan is stepping up efforts to develop options for distributing its abundant reserves of natural gas.

The first section of the TAPI pipeline running from Turkmenistan’s border to the western Afghan city of Herat should be finished by the end of 2026, according to a top official at Turkmengaz, the state-owned national energy company that holds the majority stake in the project.

Myrat Archayev, Turkmengaz’s deputy chairman, also stated in an interview that Ashgabat now views the long-planned trans-Caspian pipeline “as a priority.” China currently accounts for the bulk of Turkmenistan’s gas exports.

Roughly 80 percent of TAPI’s 153-kilometer stretch from Serhetabat in southern Turkmenistan to Herat has been completed. The pipeline is intended to eventually supply gas from Turkmenistan’s massive Galkynysh field to Pakistan and India via Afghanistan.

In August, Turkmenistan’s paramount leader, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, traveled to Herat, where he signed a letter of intent covering the development of a distribution network for Turkmen gas in the Afghan region. On October 1, Turkmen and Afghan technical delegations met to begin working out the details of the supply arrangement.

Archayev said in an interview October 2 that the company in 2027 will prioritize construction of TAPI’s second section, which will extend from Herat across the Afghan provinces of Farah, Nimroz, Helmand and Kandahar before reaching the Pakistani border. The overall length of TAPI’s Afghan section is projected to be 816 kilometers.

Archayev did not specify how much additional pipeline is projected to be laid in the coming year. He added that the project’s stakeholders are still discussing the project’s 2027 funding level. In addition to Turkmengaz, Afghan, Pakistani and Indian gas concerns each hold a 5 percent share in the project.

The Turkmengaz executive declined to estimate when TAPI gas might start flowing to South Asia. “Nobody can give an exact date,” he said.

Although China is presently the recipient of the lion’s share of Turkmen gas, and Beijing’s national petroleum company is developing the fourth phase of the Galkynysh gas field, Archayev emphasized that Turkmenistan is open to Western investment in the energy sector. “It is not only about gas [exports], but also equipment and technology,” Archayev said. “There is always room for cooperation with other partners [outside of China].”

Turkmengaz will be hosting a major oil & gas forum in Ashgabat later in October. The event is expected to draw over 400 participants, and Turkmen officials hope it can attract investment in such areas as digitalization and “environmental technologies.”

“B2B and B2G meetings between foreign companies and officials and specialists from Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector are also planned as part of the forum,” according to state-controlled media outlets.

Looking westward, the construction of a trans-Caspian pipeline has been contemplated for decades, but unanswered questions about financing, volumes and borders have prevented the project from getting off the drawing board.

Among the obstacles has been Ashgabat’s reluctance to participate in the project. But Archayev confirmed that Turkmenistan’s position is moving from circumspect to interested. “The trans-Caspian pipeline is very relevant,” Archayev said. Turkmenistan possesses the world’s fourth-largest reserves of natural gas, and the country’s participation in a trans-Caspian route is viewed as essential for the route’s viability.

Beyond Ashgabat’s heightened interest, other factors are pushing a trans-Caspian route back onto the international agenda. Kazakhstan, which now exports a large portion of its oil and gas via Russia, is looking for more reliable ways to get energy to market, given the constant disruption of Russian routes caused by Ukrainian drone attacks. In addition, new, major discoveries of energy reserves in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan could help ensure that a trans-Caspian route would be filled with sufficient volumes to make it profitable.

Several substantial obstacles still must be cleared before construction on a pipeline can start, including the delimitation of the Caspian seabed separating Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Archayev said bilateral talks were ongoing, adding that “we need to close gaps on delimitation.”

The five Caspian littoral states signed a treaty on the division of territorial waters on the Caspian Sea 2018, but the pact left open the question of the delimitation of the seabed.

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have rapidly strengthened bilateral ties over the past year. In June, the two countries signed a series of trade agreements.

On October 8, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev met with his Turkmen counterpart, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, on the sidelines of a meeting of the heads of state of Central Asian nations and Azerbaijan.

“Discussions covered the expansion of cooperation in political, economic, transport, transit, logistics, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as issues concerning the Caspian Sea and interaction within international organizations,” according to a statement issued by Aliyev’s office. The statement also lauded “the dynamic nature of mutual ties.”