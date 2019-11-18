ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, November 18, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

dollar medicine hospital
1 Health Opinion 

‘Medicare For All’ Is Not Free Health Care – OpEd

Randall G. Holcombe 0 Comments

By

Milton Friedman said there’s no such thing as a free lunch. If some people are consuming health care, someone has to pay for it. But that’s not my point here.

Many people think that Medicare for All would mean the government would pay for everyone’s health care, so those receiving health care would have no out-of-pocket costs. That’s not how Medicare works.

Bernie Sanders proposes a “Medicare-for-all, single-payer program.” Instead of private insurance, everyone would be insured through the federal government’s Medicare program. But Medicare is not free for those who are in the program. They have to pay for it.

Medicare consists of four parts. Part A is hospital coverage, which the government does pay for. Part B pays for doctor’s fees and outpatient services, Part C consists of Medicare Advantage Plans, and Part D provides prescription drug coverage. Medicare recipients pay premiums for Parts B, C, and D. In addition, because even those four parts don’t pay for everything, many of those on Medicare also pay for Medigap coverage to pay for things Medicare doesn’t cover.

Younger voters who hear the Medicare-for-All slogan will likely think that means that the government will pay for all of their medical care, but Medicare is not free for those who are on it. They pay premiums just like people with private insurance, but they pay them to the government.

Medicare for All means government will take over the insurance functions currently run by private insurers, but as seniors can tell you, people on Medicare still have to pay for their health insurance. They just pay the government instead of a private insurer.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Randall G. Holcombe

Randall G. Holcombe

Randall G. Holcombe is Research Fellow at The Independent Institute, DeVoe Moore Professor of Economics at Florida State University, past President of the Public Choice Society, and past President of the Society for the Development of Austrian Economics. He received his Ph.D. in economics from Virginia Tech, and has taught at Texas A&M University and Auburn University. Dr. Holcombe is also Senior Fellow at the James Madison Institute and was a member of the Florida Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.