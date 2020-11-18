Electric Vehicles: Total To Operate 2,300 EV Charge Points Of Belib Network In Paris

By Eurasia Review

Total has won the City of Paris’ concession tender for the modernization and extension of its public Electric Vehicles (EV) charge points network, installed throughout the French capital city. The Council of Paris awarded to Total the management of its on-street public network for the 10 coming years.

This public service concession covers the supply, installation and technical and commercial operation of this charge points network. The new network, which combines the Belib’ network -from which it derives its name- and the former Autolib’ network, will ultimately encompass 2,300 EV charge points, an increase of 56% compared to the number currently in service.

Total is committed to the modernization of the current equipment and will additionally install fast-charging hubs, located at selected underground parking lots. Total will offer attractive energy tariffs adapted to the needs of the EV drivers, in addition to a seamless and simplified customer experience while ensuring both availability and quality of the services.

Total has also included in its proposal the development of solar farms in France that will be dedicated to covering the entire electricity needs of this network, providing Parisian users with a 100% renewable electricity charge for their vehicles.

“This partnership with the City of Paris enables us to accelerate our transformation toward a broad energy company. We are delighted by the trust placed in us by the Council of Paris for the 10 coming years, through this concession, for the Bélib’ network management and modernization. Following Amsterdam, Brussels and London, another major European city is henceforth building on Total’s expertise to foster the transition of its citizens’ mobility. As such, our promise is to provide our customers with a 100% renewable electricity charge and a service that meets their expectations.” underlined Alexis Vovk, President, Marketing & Services at Total. “This Belib’ offer will complement the electric mobility services that Total already provides to its customers, both individuals and professionals: at work, at home, in public spaces, in commercial areas or in our service stations.”