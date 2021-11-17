Libya: Former PM Ali Zeidan Runs For President, Number Of Candidates Reaches 10

By Arab News

Ten people have registered to run for the president in the upcoming election in Libya, the Libyan Electoral Commission confirmed on Wednesday.

The country’s former Prime Minister, Ali Zeidan entered the ring, shortly after ex-ruler Muammar Gaddafi’s son, Seif al-Islam Gaddafi put his name forward on Sunday.

Gaddafi called on Libyans to participate in the elections for the reconstruction of Libya.

The country’s first presidential election takes place in December.

The electoral commission said it would announce the final list of candidates after the process of verifying applications.

Other candidates include eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah and parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.

A major conference in Paris on Friday agreed to sanction any who disrupt or prevent the vote, but there is still no agreement on rules to govern who should be able to run.