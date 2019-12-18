Iran, China Top Security Officials Discuss Counter-Terrorism

By Tasnim News Agency

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani and Chinese Minister of State Security Chen Wenqing held talks on a range of issues, including ways to combat terrorism in the Middle East.

Speaking at the meeting, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Shamkhani appreciated China’s active presence in the Regional Security Dialogue, whose second edition will be held in Tehran on Wednesday.

He further expressed hope that countries participating in the international conference would take constructive steps to boost stability and security in the region through joint efforts.

Shamkhani also highlighted the determination of the leaders of the two countries to promote strategic partnership and develop comprehensive relations between Tehran and Beijing.

He said Iranian and Chinese security institutions can play a special role in realizing bilateral agreements in political, economic and defense areas.

The Chinese official, for his part, praised Iran’s initiative to establish the Regional Security Dialogue.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the SNSC Secretariat said the 2nd session of the Regional Security Dialogue will be held in Tehran with the top security officials of Iran, Russia, China, India, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in attendance.

The one-day gathering focuses on the issue of Afghanistan and the fight against various forms of terrorism in the country, according to the secretariat.

On the sidelines of the event, there will also be bilateral meetings between the national security advisers and secretaries attending the meeting.

The first round of the Regional Security Dialogue was held in September last year with the participation of Iran, Russia, China, India and Afghanistan in a bid to increase coordination among regional countries against Takfiri terrorism.



