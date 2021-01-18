ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Iran Army fires cruise missile in war game. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.
Iran Army Ground Force To Stage War Game In Southeast

The Iranian Army Ground Forces is going to hold an “offense drill” along the Makran coasts southeast of the country starting on Tuesday.

In comments on Monday, Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said the upcoming drill would involve rapid reaction units and mobile and offense brigades.

The “special and targeted war game”, codenamed Eqtedar (Power)-99, will kick off on Tuesday with the participation of airborne units, special forces and rapid reaction brigades, he added.

The troops attending the drill will be receiving logistical and combat support from the Air Force and the Army Ground Force Airborne Division in the coastal zones, he said.

“The main purpose of the war game is to evaluate the mobility and offense power of the rapid reaction brigades and corps and the mobile offense units of the Army Ground Force.”

He also unveiled plans to practice “rapid and decisive response” to threats and extensive strikes on the hypothetical enemy’s coasts.

The Iranian military forces have held several massive exercises over the past few weeks.

In remarks on the sidelines of a large-scale exercise that the IRGC Aerospace Force had staged in the Central Desert of Iran on Saturday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said such drills indicate the Iranian Armed Force’s preparedness in all arenas.

