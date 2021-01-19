Rising Protectionism, COVID-19 Implications On Trade And Investment To Be Discussed At Regional UN Meeting

By Eurasia Review

Senior government officials and key stakeholders will convene from 25 to 29 January to deliberate issues of importance to trade and investment policymaking in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Asia-Pacific Trade and Investment Week, hosted by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), features several engaging virtual events on trade facilitation, trade and investment agreements, science, technology and innovation policies, and responsible business practices.

The ESCAP Committee on Trade and Investment – the key platform for regional dialogue and intergovernmental collaboration on trade and investment — will also convene its seventh session during the Week, from 27 to 29 January 2021.

The Committee will review recent trends and developments in trade and investment in Asia and the Pacific such as the impacts of rising protectionism and the COVID-19 pandemic, and promoting inward and outward foreign direct investment in the post-COVID-19 era.