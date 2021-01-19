Worries Of Coronavirus Vaccine Deaths And Injuries In America And Abroad – OpEd

By Adam Dick

A Monday article at the Children’s Health Defense website provides a rundown on some of the latest regarding worries that experimental coronavirus vaccine shots may be causing deaths and injuries across America and the world.

One major development related in the article is that in Norway “health officials said last week they were investigating the deaths of 23 elderly people who died shortly after receiving the vaccine, and had confirmed 13 of those were directly related to the vaccine.” Further, the troubles in Norway have helped lead to changes in vaccination policy. The article relates that “[t]he Norwegian Institute of Public Health, which had originally prioritized the elderly for the vaccine, has since revised its advice to urge more caution when vaccinating the elderly, especially those with underlying conditions.”

Further, United States government agencies, the article notes, are investigating death and injury of some people who have received coronavirus vaccine shots in America.

The Children’s Health Defense article also provides updates regarding two matters about which I have written.

In a January 10 article, I wrote about 24 residents, described as coronavirus-infected, dying at an Auburn, New York, nursing home. The deaths started occurring on December 29. The nursing home that had previously had no coronavirus deaths had started giving coronavirus vaccinations to residents on December 22. The Children’s Health Defense article notes that the number of deaths has risen to 29 elderly people and that “[s]o far, there’s no word of any investigation into the deaths.”

In a Friday article, I wrote about a coronavirus vaccine lot being pulled from use at a new “Vaccination Super Station” in San Diego, California, because, in a short time period, six people had allergic reactions after being vaccinated with experimental coronavirus vaccine. The Children’s Health Defense article provides this update:

Sunday night, California health officials called for a pause on the use of a huge batch of Moderna’s COVID vaccine due to its “higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions.” As The Defender reported this morning, California’s top epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan is recommending providers pause the administration of lot ‘041L20A’ of the Moderna COVID vaccine.

Read the complete Children’s Health Defense article here.

To further examine potential dangers from experimental coronavirus vaccines being promoted by governments in America and abroad, consider also reading Children’s Health Defense Founder and Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s in-depth January 14 article “Death by Coincidence?”.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.