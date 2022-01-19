ISSN 2330-717X
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the President of South Korea hold talks in Riyadh. (SPA)

Saudi Crown Prince Holds Talks With South Korean President During Visit To Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince held talks with the President of South Korea at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Moon Jae-in reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in all fields.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and efforts made to achieve peace and stability in light of these developments.

Earlier, the South Korean president and his wife were received by Prince Mohammed on arrival in the Kingdom at King Khalid International Airport.

All were masked and President Moon did not shake hands with the prince, in line with coronavirus social distancing practices.

During an official reception ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played and the guard of honor was inspected.

Saudi Arabia and South Korea will sign initial deals on Tuesday in the areas of energy and renewable energy as well as technology and healthcare, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deals will be signed during a Saudi-Korean investment forum held in Riyadh, SPA added.

President Moon’s stop in Saudi Arabia came after his visit to the UAE, and he is scheduled to visit Egypt next.

