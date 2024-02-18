US Says Will Veto Algerian Resolution Calling For Gaza Ceasefire

By Arab News

By Ephrem Kossaify

The US has said it will veto an Algerian resolution at the UN Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as it could jeopardize Washington’s diplomatic efforts aimed at brokering an end to hostilities.

Algeria had over two weeks ago put forward a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The text, seen by Arab News, rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians and demands full, rapid and unfettered flow of humanitarian aid into and throughout Gaza.

Algeria, which occupies the Arab seat at the UNSC, has requested a vote on the draft on Tuesday.

But Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US representative to the UN, issued a statement reiterating that Washington “does not support action on this draft resolution,” which therefore “will not be adopted.”

Since the start of the war, the US has twice vetoed ceasefire resolutions that were backed by an overwhelming majority of countries, and has abstained from two others, allowing the council to call for increasing aid convoys into Gaza.

UNSC resolutions need at least nine votes in favor and no negative votes by the five permanent members — the US, UK, France, China and Russia — to be adopted.

Thomas-Greenfield said the US has been intensifying efforts toward a sustainable resolution of the Gaza conflict, and in pursuit of this goal, is actively engaged in negotiations for a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, designed to bring about an immediate period of calm for at least six weeks.

This ceasefire would provide a window of opportunity to lay the groundwork for a more enduring peace, she added.

Thomas-Greenfield pointed to US President Joe Biden’s personal interventions over the past week, holding multiple discussions with Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari leaders.

While significant gaps persist, key elements of the deal are under negotiation, she said, adding that it is critical for all parties to give this process “the best odds of succeeding, rather than push measures that put it, and the opportunity for an enduring resolution of hostilities, in jeopardy.”

The Algerian resolution “would not achieve these outcomes, and indeed, may run counter to them,” she said, adding that the UNSC “has the obligation to ensure that any action we take in the coming days increases pressure on Hamas to accept the proposal on the table.”