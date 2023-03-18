Changes In Mangrove Blue Carbon Under Elevated Atmospheric CO2

By Eurasia Review

As one of the major blue carbon ecosystems, mangroves provide critical ecosystem services in mitigating global climate change. However, the future complex and variable climate conditions may lead to the uncertainty in trajectories of blue carbon capacity. Elevated atmospheric CO 2 concentrations (eCO 2 ) is projected to become a prominent driver to mangrove blue carbon in the future.

A group of scientists working on blue carbon reviewed studies on “changes in mangrove blue carbon under elevated atmospheric CO 2 ” to identify the pathways for how eCO 2 might influence mangrove ecosystem carbon cycling. The research is published as a review article in Ecosystem health and sustainability, a Science Partner Journal.

This review highlights that mangrove has a negative feedback to climate change existed whereby eCO 2 added to mangrove’s ability to sequester additional carbon, which in turn reduces the rate by which CO 2 builds. Furthermore, eCO 2 affects warming and sea-level rise through alternate pathways, which might co-influences the mangrove response in both antagonistic and synergistic ways.