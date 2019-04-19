Iran To Oversee Naval Drill With Indian Ocean Countries

By Tasnim News Agency

Commander of the Iranian Navy said his forces will be directing a military exercise that the Indian Ocean littoral states are going to hold in the near future.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a military parade marking the National Army Day in Tehran on Thursday, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi unveiled plans for a joint naval exercise by the Indian Ocean littoral countries, saying the Iranian Navy will have the pivotal role in the drill.

He further highlighted the integrity and synergy among all branches of the Iranian Armed Forces, noting that the Islamic Republic’s maritime territories are so secure and stable that the enemies would not envisage posing any threat against the country.

The Iranian Army servicemen held commemorative parades across the country on Thursday to celebrate the Army Day and the Ground Force Day.

In southern Iran, in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman waters, the Navy’s warships and destroyers attended a maritime parade to mark the Army Day.

The Iranian Navy has held several joint exercises with the neighboring countries in recent years.