Iran's Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hejazi. Photo Credit: Mehr News Agency

Iran: Deputy Commander Of Quds Force Dies From ‘Heart Condition’

The deputy commander of Iran’s military wing that oversees its foreign proxy militias has died from a “heart condition.”

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hejazi’s death was announced by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iranian media reported. No further details were given about his death.

He was a senior figure in the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC, whose overall commander Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike in January 2020.

The statement said Hejazi, who was 65, was involved in operations in Lebanon where Iran supplies and funds Hezbollah.

The Quds force is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Europe and many countries in the Middle East.

