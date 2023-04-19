Fighting 5th Generation Warfare Through Academia: Combating Non-Traditional Threats In Pakistan – OpEd

By Muhammad Hamdan

Introduction:

Pakistan is currently facing a multifaceted security challenge, which involves both traditional and non-traditional security threats. The non-traditional security threats are no less significant than the traditional ones. The 5th generation warfare, which includes the use of social media, fake news, disinformation campaigns, propaganda, and cyber-attacks, is one such challenge that Pakistan is currently facing. To counter this challenge, Pakistan is focusing on building its capabilities in the field of academia. This article will discuss how Pakistan is fighting 5th generation warfare through academia.

Background:

The concept of 5th generation warfare is relatively new and has evolved over time. It refers to the use of non-traditional methods to achieve strategic objectives. These methods include social media, fake news, disinformation campaigns, propaganda, and cyber-attacks. 5th generation warfare is not limited to the military domain, and it can be used by any actor, whether state or non-state, to achieve their objectives.

Pakistan is currently facing significant challenges related to 5th generation warfare. The country is vulnerable to disinformation campaigns, propaganda, and cyber-attacks. The use of social media to spread fake news and misinformation has become a major concern. To counter these challenges, Pakistan has developed a comprehensive strategy that includes both traditional and non-traditional measures.

Role of Academia:

Academia can play a crucial role in countering 5th generation warfare. It can provide the necessary expertise, knowledge, and skills required to identify and counter these threats. Academia can also produce research and analysis that can help policymakers make informed decisions. The following are some of the ways in which Pakistan is using academia to fight 5th generation warfare.

Capacity Building:

Pakistan is focusing on building the capacity of its academic institutions to develop expertise in the field of 5th generation warfare. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has launched several initiatives to promote research in the field of 5th generation warfare. These initiatives include funding for research projects and the establishment of research centres. The HEC has also introduced courses related to cybersecurity and information security in universities. These courses provide students with the necessary knowledge and skills to identify and counter cyber threats. The HEC has also provided funding for the establishment of cybersecurity and information security labs in universities.

Research and Analysis:

Pakistan is using academia to produce research and analysis that can help policymakers make informed decisions. Several universities in Pakistan are conducting research on topics related to 5th generation warfare, including cybersecurity, information warfare, and disinformation campaigns. The National Defense University (NDU) of Pakistan has established a Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS) that conducts research on topics related to national security. The CIPS has published several research papers on 5th generation warfare, including the use of social media in hybrid warfare.

Collaboration:

Pakistan is collaborating with international universities and research institutions to develop expertise in the field of 5th generation warfare. The NDU has signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with international universities to promote collaboration in research and education. Pakistan is also a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which provides a platform for member states to collaborate on issues related to security, including cybersecurity. Pakistan can benefit from the expertise of other member states in countering 5th generation warfare.

Public Awareness:

Pakistan is using academia to create public awareness about the threats posed by 5th generation warfare. Several universities in Pakistan are organizing seminars and workshops to educate the public about the dangers of fake news, disinformation campaigns, and cyber-attacks. The HEC has also launched a campaign to create awareness about cybersecurity and information security. The campaign includes the distribution of pamphlets and the organization of seminars and workshops Policy Formulation:

Academia can play a crucial role in policy formulation related to 5th generation warfare. The research and analysis produced by academia can help policymakers make informed decisions about countering these threats. The HEC has established a policy think tank, the Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA), which provides policy recommendations to the government on issues related to national security.

The ISSRA has published several research papers on topics related to 5th generation warfare, including cybersecurity and information warfare. The recommendations provided by the ISSRA can help the government develop policies and strategies to counter these threats.

Training and Workshops:

Pakistan is using academia to provide training and workshops to government officials and other stakeholders on countering 5th generation warfare. The NDU conducts several training programs for government officials, including military and civilian officials, on topics related to national security, including cybersecurity.

Several universities in Pakistan are also organizing workshops and training programs for journalists and media personnel to create awareness about the dangers of fake news and disinformation campaigns. These training programs provide participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to identify and counter these threats.

Challenges:

While academia can play a crucial role in countering 5th generation warfare, there are several challenges that need to be addressed. The following are some of the challenges faced by Pakistan in using academia to fight 5th generation warfare.

Lack of Funding:

One of the major challenges faced by academia in Pakistan is the lack of funding. The government needs to provide adequate funding to academic institutions to develop expertise in the field of 5th generation warfare. The HEC has launched several initiatives to promote research in this field, but more needs to be done to provide adequate funding for research and development.

Lack of Expertise:

Another challenge faced by academia in Pakistan is the lack of expertise. While several universities are conducting research on topics related to 5th generation warfare, more needs to be done to develop expertise in this field. The government needs to provide training and support to academic institutions to develop expertise in the field of 5th generation warfare.

Lack of Collaboration:

Pakistan needs to collaborate with international universities and research institutions to develop expertise in the field of 5th generation warfare. While Pakistan is a member of the SCO, more needs to be done to promote collaboration with other member states. The government needs to develop policies and strategies to promote collaboration with international institutions.

Lack of Awareness:

While academia can play a crucial role in creating awareness about the threats posed by 5th generation warfare, more needs to be done to create public awareness about these threats. The government needs to launch awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of fake news, disinformation campaigns, and cyber-attacks.

Conclusion:

Pakistan is facing significant challenges related to 5th generation warfare. To counter these threats, Pakistan is focusing on building its capabilities in the field of academia. Academia can provide the necessary expertise, knowledge, and skills required to identify and counter these threats. Pakistan is using academia to build capacity, conduct research and analysis, collaborate with international institutions, create public awareness, formulate policies, and provide training and workshops. While academia can play a crucial role in countering 5th generation warfare, more needs to be done to address the challenges faced by academia in Pakistan. The government needs to provide adequate funding, develop expertise, promote collaboration, and create public awareness to effectively counter 5th generation warfare.

Muhammad Hamdan is a student of FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Pakistan, pursuing bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.