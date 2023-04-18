Iran’s Navy Develops Anti-Submarine Drones

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Navy has developed unmanned aerial vehicles designed to stalk and hunt submarines, the Navy commander said.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani told Tasnim on Tuesday that his forces have developed drones used to detect and destroy vessels and submarines.

“We employ a type of sonar with other equipment to identify submarines with drones,” the commander noted, adding that the homegrown drone is currently in service.

In a meeting with a number of commanders and officials of Iran’s Navy in November 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need for the Navy to bolster and maintain its presence in international waters.

The Leader also emphasized the need for the Navy to boost its combat capabilities and defense equipment and to continue navigation in remote and international waters.