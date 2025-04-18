Brazil’s Lula To Visit China In May For Another Meeting With Xi Jinping

By ABr

By Pedro Rafael Vilela

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will visit China again in May for another meeting with President Xi Jinping. The trip will take place during the China–CELAC Summit, which brings together China and the countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. The dates—May 12 and 13—were agreed upon during the 9th CELAC Summit, held in Honduras and attended by Lula.

The trip was confirmed by the Planalto presidential palace and is expected to follow the president’s visit to Russia.

At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, Lula will attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The event—Russia’s most important national holiday—takes place on May 9 and features a grand civic-military parade in Moscow.

International trade

The meeting between Lula and Xi Jinping will occur amid the escalation of the trade war between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies. The imposition of reciprocal tariffs, initiated by US President Donald Trump, has led to successive stock market turbulence and heightened concerns about a potential global recession.

Lula’s trip to China will mark his second official visit during his third term. His first visit occurred in April 2023, followed by a reciprocal state visit from Xi Jinping in November of the same year, after the G20 Summit in Brazil. The two leaders also met again in 2023 at the BRICS Summit in South Africa.